Yellow Jackets sting Eagles for first time since 2016

Black Hills State secured its first win over Chadron State since 2016 on Saturday with a 32-23 road win at Don Beebe Stadium in Chadron, Nebraska.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 3-0 on the season with the victory, their best start since the 2016 season.

Chadron State outgained Black Hills State 456-407 in total offense, but the Yellow Jackets won the turnover battle 2-1 with an interception and forced fumble.

BHSU went 11 of 16 on third-down conversion attempts and limited Chadron State to 6 of 15 on third down. The Yellow Jackets racked up 27 first downs compared to 20 for the Eagles.

Black Hills State dominated time of possession and held the ball for 35 minutes, 53 seconds.

Aidan Willard anchored the BHSU offense. The senior quarterback completed 24 of 33 passes for 248 passing yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Hasaan Williams caught six passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, Nolan Susel caught five passes for 59 yards and Mitch McKibbin hauled in five receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Black Hills State finished with 146 rushing yards on 43 carries for an average of 3.5 yards per carry. Susel ran the ball 13 times for 74 yards and one touchdown and Willard carried the ball 14 times for 29 yards.

The Yellow Jackets return to action against Colorado Mesa next Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.