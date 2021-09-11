Yellow Jackets stop William Jewell for 2nd win

William Jewell found the end zone again out of the half to make it 24-14, but Harpham struck again as the Yellow Jackets answered. A 2-yard touchdown pass from Eben to Harpham moved BHSU to a 31-14 lead at 6:42 in the third.

The Cardinals continued to chip away, finding the end zone again with 8:30 to go in the game to make it a 31-21 Yellow Jacket lead.

At 4:51 in the fourth with William Jewell driving at the BHSU 12, Ryder Blair picked off an errant pass in the end zone for a big takeaway in the final minutes to essentially freeze the game.

The Yellow Jackets used a pair of first downs on their ensuing drive to run out the clock and seal the win.

The Yellow Jackets hit the road again next week as they open RMAC play at CSU Pueblo, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Angelo State rallies past Eagles 28-24

Chadron State dominated most of the first half against Angelo State on Saturday afternoon at Elliott Field, building a 24-0 lead before the Rams scored with 51 second remaining before halftime. But the visitors from Texas ruled during the second half and squeezed past the Eagles 28-24 in the non-conference clash played in 90-degree temperatures.