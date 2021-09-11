Yellow Jackets stop William Jewell for 2nd win

Black Hills State football defeated William Jewell, 31-21 Saturday afternoon in Liberty, Mo., advancing to 2-0 to start the season for the first time since 2016.
Kielar Harpham had himself a three touchdown day, finding the end zone on a punt return and two receptions. He finished the day with four catches for 86 yards, and four punt returns for 108.
Connor Boyd totaled 100 yards on the day, catching three passes, while quarterback Chance Eben completed 11 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns.
On the ground, Matthew Collier led the way for the second straight week, totaling 84 yards on 14 attempts.
BHSU took advantage of their possessions, topping their opposition in yards 459 to 415, despite having shorter time of possession with 16 first downs compared to the Cardinals' 29.
After getting their second defensive stop, the Yellow Jackets opened the scoring with a Harpham 52-yard punt return with 6:57 left in the first quarter to move ahead 7-0.
BHSU played add-on in the second quarter, using a 24-yard field goal from Parks, and an Eben 67-yard touchdown pass to Boyd to extend its lead to 17-0 with 13:24 left in the first half.
On the next drive, The Yellow Jackets made it 24-0 at 8:58 with a 68-yard touchdown pass to Harpham for his second of the day. The Cardinals would score before the half and BHSU took a 24-7 lead into the locker room.
William Jewell found the end zone again out of the half to make it 24-14, but Harpham struck again as the Yellow Jackets answered. A 2-yard touchdown pass from Eben to Harpham moved BHSU to a 31-14 lead at 6:42 in the third.
The Cardinals continued to chip away, finding the end zone again with 8:30 to go in the game to make it a 31-21 Yellow Jacket lead.
At 4:51 in the fourth with William Jewell driving at the BHSU 12, Ryder Blair picked off an errant pass in the end zone for a big takeaway in the final minutes to essentially freeze the game.
The Yellow Jackets used a pair of first downs on their ensuing drive to run out the clock and seal the win.
The Yellow Jackets hit the road again next week as they open RMAC play at CSU Pueblo, Saturday at 1 p.m.
Angelo State rallies past Eagles 28-24
Chadron State dominated most of the first half against Angelo State on Saturday afternoon at Elliott Field, building a 24-0 lead before the Rams scored with 51 second remaining before halftime. But the visitors from Texas ruled during the second half and squeezed past the Eagles 28-24 in the non-conference clash played in 90-degree temperatures.
The Eagles were led by their special teams, which blocked four Angelo State field goal tries and two punts. However, the Rams rolled up 469 total net yards, including 249 in the second half, and limited the Eagles to just 230 total yards and only 38 in the second half.
Angelo State, ranked No. 22 in NCAA II entering the game, opened by driving 70 yards before being forced to attempt a 22-yard field goal that was blocked by CSC freshman Josh Zink and returned 27 yards by Jeremiah Gutierrez.
The Eagles promptly drove 68 yards with tailback Elijah Myles going the final three.
Chadron State moved on top 14-0 on their next possession with quarterback Dalton Holst running to 19 yards before hitting Chad Mikelson with an eight-yard touchdown pass.
With six minutes left in the second quarter, Holst connected with a wide open Montel Gladney on a 72-yard scoring pass. Moments later the hosts recovered a fumble by Angelo State quarterback Zach Bronkhorst and converted it into a 45-yard field goal by Gunner Jones to go ahead 24-0.
As the first half was ending, Bronkhorst completed a 33-yard pass to CJ Odom, then ran for 12 yards before scoring on a one-yard sneak for Angelo State’s first points.
The Rams soon got a break when Holst, while lunging for a first down, lost that ball at midfield. The Texans’ Leddy French recovered it and raced 38 yards to the Eagles’ 13. Bronkhorst scored three plays later on a six-yard run.
With just a minute left in the third quarter, Bronkhorst connected with wiry receiver Kellen Pachot on a 53-yard pass play for a touchdown. Then, three minutes into the fourth quarter the pair hooked up again on a 43-yard scoring toss that put the Rams ahead 28-24.
Meanwhile, the Eagles had not managed a first down in the half, but the special teams gave them another chance when safety Brendan Brehmer blocked a Rams’ punt midway in the fourth stanza.
Chadron State was stifled again inside the red zone that time, but in the final three minutes knocked on the door again. After a 6-yard pass from Holst to Cole Thurness and a 6-yard run by Chris Busby finally netted first downs, a pass interference call against the Rams gave CSC a first and goal at the Angelo State two.
However, the Eagles lost four yards on a running play against the rugged Angelo State defense, and two passes fall incomplete before the Rams sacked Holst on fourth down blunt the opportunity.
Bronkhorst completed 17 of 33 passes for 230 yards and ran 15 times for 67 yards. Nat Omayebu led the Rams in rushing with 13 carries for 70 yards. Holst clicked on 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards, but no one rushed for more than 29 yards for the Eagles. Thurness caught six passes for 37 yards.
The Eagles will host South Dakota Mines next Saturday night.