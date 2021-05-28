Yellow Mule comes away with triple jump title

Rapid City Central junior Matayah Yellow Mule came home with a first-place finish on her first try as she won the triple jump in the first day of the South Dakota Class AA girls Track and Field championships Friday at Woodle Field in Sturgis.

Yellow Mule, ranked first in three events going into the meet, struggled later Friday in the high jump and did not place.

She was on her game, though earlier in the triple jump, winning the event with a beast leap of 38-feet, 10-½ inches, a foot and a half over the second-place finisher. Megan Baloun of Stevens was fourth in the triple jump at 36-8.

She was the lone individual champion after the first day, although the Rapid City Stevens boys’ 4X800 relay team came home with the first-place medal. The team of Hayden Grosz, Alex Otten, Caden Stietsema and Simeon Birnbaum came out on top in a time of 8 minutes, 4.51 seconds, seven seconds ahead of second-place finisher Brandon Valley. Spearfish was third in the relay in 8:15.70, while Sturgis was seventh in 8:29.01.

Julian Swallow of Rapid City Central just missed d a state title, as he finished second in the boys’ triple jump at 45-6, three inches off the top mark of Sam Rohlfs of Aberdeen Central. Jacob Hafner of Stevens was eighth at 42-3 1.2.