COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Yellowjackets drop 3rd straight in shutout loss to Orediggers

Black Hills State running back Riley Bennett (right) gets a lead block from Troy Mittelstedter during an Oct. 15 game against Western Colorado at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

After starting the season 5-0 for the first time since 1951, Black Hills State football lost its third straight game Saturday afternoon in a 38-0 blanking by No. 9 Colorado Mines at Marv Kay Stadium in Golden, Colorado.

Quarterback Chance Eben played the entire game for the Yellowjackets (5-3 overall, 3-3 RMAC) and went 16 of 25 for 107 yards and zero interceptions, but was sacked nine times for a loss of 47 yards. Nolan Susel ran for 76 yards on 15 carries, and Hasaan Williams caught seven passes for 73 yards.

Nicc and Doodles Quinones each earned a sack for the BHSU defense, joined by Ryder Blair, who also forced a fumble, and Keenan Eck. 

The Yellowjackets finished with just 146 yards of total offense to 484 for the conference-leading Orediggers (6-2 overall, 6-0 RMAC). They went 0 for 13 on third down, 3 for 4 on fourth down, and tallied 14 first downs.

BHSU will look to get back on track next Saturday against winless Fort Lewis (0-7 overall, 0-6 RMAC) at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish. 

