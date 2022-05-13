 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

YFS feeding kids, seniors this summer

  • 0

Youth & Family Services is feeding kids and senior citizens this summer. YFS’ Summer Food Service Program will provide meals to kids who are enrolled in YFS programs, as well as lunches for any kids and seniors.

YFS will serve lunch to any kids and teens ages 1 to 18, and to seniors ages 60 and older. No registration is required. All lunches will be served free of charge May 31 through Aug. 19. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Youth & Family Services, 410 E. Monroe St. in Rapid City. Lunches for seniors are provided through a partnership with Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota.

Thanks to a grant from Black Hills Area Community Foundation, the first 20 adults ages 19 to 59 who accompany children to lunch each day also can receive a free meal.

Kids and teens who are enrolled in YFS programs can receive free breakfast and lunches this summer at the YFS Girls Inc., YFS Child Development Center and YFS Middle School Program, which are all located at 120 E. Adams St. in Rapid City. For more information about Girls Inc. or the Middle School Program, contact Shelly Flack, 605-341-5010, or contact Amanda Moriarty at the Child Development Center, 605-342-4233.

People are also reading…

Meals are provided regardless of race, color, national origin, sex or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marshals play first game since being sold

Marshals play first game since being sold

“I haven’t met the new owners yet, but I’m hoping they sold it to a person that’s ready to do whatever it takes to make sure this team can survive in this community,” Marshals head coach Dante Dudley said.

Your Two Cents for May 7

Your Two Cents for May 7

Your school district wanting to destroy certain books in an effort to keep you from reading them should mean one thing to RCAS high school stu…

Your Two Cents for May 11

Your Two Cents for May 11

In response to the concerned reader who claims “slanted” comments made in Two Cents opinion being “what is wrong" in our society.  Freedom of …

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia pushes law to force taxi apps to share data with spy agency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News