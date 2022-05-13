YFS feeding kids, seniors this summer

Youth & Family Services is feeding kids and senior citizens this summer. YFS’ Summer Food Service Program will provide meals to kids who are enrolled in YFS programs, as well as lunches for any kids and seniors.

YFS will serve lunch to any kids and teens ages 1 to 18, and to seniors ages 60 and older. No registration is required. All lunches will be served free of charge May 31 through Aug. 19. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Youth & Family Services, 410 E. Monroe St. in Rapid City. Lunches for seniors are provided through a partnership with Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota.

Thanks to a grant from Black Hills Area Community Foundation, the first 20 adults ages 19 to 59 who accompany children to lunch each day also can receive a free meal.

Kids and teens who are enrolled in YFS programs can receive free breakfast and lunches this summer at the YFS Girls Inc., YFS Child Development Center and YFS Middle School Program, which are all located at 120 E. Adams St. in Rapid City. For more information about Girls Inc. or the Middle School Program, contact Shelly Flack, 605-341-5010, or contact Amanda Moriarty at the Child Development Center, 605-342-4233.

Meals are provided regardless of race, color, national origin, sex or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

