YFS receives nearly $34K from Lintz golf tournament

A golf tournament in memory of longtime Black Hills resident John Lintz raised almost $34,000 for Youth & Family Services. The success of the event inspired the Lintz family to turn the Big John Lintz Golf Tournament into an annual fundraiser.

John died Jan. 25. The Big John Lintz Golf Tournament evolved out of John’s friends wanting to gather, remember and celebrate him, according to John’s daughter Ashley Lintz. John had been an exceptional all-around athlete and played basketball competitively for more than 40 years.

“He was raised in Hermosa. He was active in sports growing up and that comes with a big name on its own in this area,” Ashley said. “He played basketball up into his 50s all across the country in tournaments. He met people … locally and everywhere he went. He was a big personality and he was really likeable.”

Golf is the sport that holds special memories for the Lintz family, Ashley said.

“The reason golf is so important is he taught my sister Jordan and I to play golf at a really young age. That’s always been a big part of our family. My sister Jordan is a golf professional now. She teaches golf in Connecticut,” said Ashley, who also still plays golf sometimes.

“Golf was always a big part of our lives and we have him to thank for that,” Ashley said of her father.

After retiring from his career in building and construction, John enjoyed a second career working in maintenance at Hart Ranch and golfing there with his friends, Ashley said.

“When my dad passed away, his friends mentioned at the funeral they wanted a golf tournament in his name and to have an event for everyone to get together and remember my dad,” Ashley said. “It really just snowballed.”

“We started out with putting feelers out seeing how many people would be interested. We immediately got an amazing response from people wanting to play and be sponsors and give prizes and everything, so once that started rolling in, we said … this needs to have a beneficiary,” Ashley said.

Michelle Lintz, John’s wife and Ashley’s mother, served on the YFS Foundation Board of Directors for several years, so the Lintz family chose to donate proceeds from the golf tournament to Youth and Family Services.

The inaugural Big John Lintz Golf Tournament was June 27 at Hart Ranch, with 144 players. The event attracted friends, family, volunteers and YFS board members who played or helped with the tournament.

“Hart Ranch was a great supporter (of the tournament.) Dad worked out there so it only made sense to have it there,” Ashley said.

Funds were raised through registration and tournament fees, sponsorships, a silent auction and raffle. On July 8, Michelle and Ashley presented a check for $33,977.59 to YFS staff and board members.

“It turned out to be more than my family expected and more than YFS expected. It was an awesome event and everyone was so generous,” Ashley said.

The funds will be used to create an endowed fund within the YFS Foundation that will support children and families enrolled in YFS programs in perpetuity. On the day of the check presentation, Ashley said she and her mother were told YFS will use this year’s donation to benefit Girls Inc. “because my dad was a girl dad. He had three daughters, so that’s where this will go.”

The 2023 tournament is already scheduled for June 26 at Hart Ranch.

“We can’t wait until next year. We hope it will be years to come that we can honor my dad and support YFS,” Ashley said.