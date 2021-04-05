YMCA CEO Gallimore retiring

Roger Gallimore is retiring May 1 from his job as the executive director and CEO of the YMCA of Rapid City, 45 years after he started there as a volunteer. He sums up his career as a labor of love.
“I’m going to carry with me bucket loads of memories. I couldn’t have written a better script. This has truly been incredible all these years,” Gallimore said Monday after his upcoming retirement was announced.
“I’m so very grateful for all of the great volunteers, staff, partners and donors,” he said. “What I’m really most proud of is the ability to work with the best of the best board volunteers, to work with truly amazing staff … and donors who have really gotten behind us in their support.”
“The other thing I’ve come to love is community-minded partners like schools and the city, all the way to other nonprofit agencies. We can do so much more together. So much of the growth is driven by partnerships,” Gallimore said.
Gallimore was a college student when he first walked into the YMCA of Rapid City in 1976. He wanted to work with kids and had considered coaching as a career.
“My high school coaches were pretty instrumental in my life. Nearing graduation, I was thinking I wanted to be like them. They said, ‘Gallimore, you’re too smart for that. You need to be an engineer,’” he said.
Gallimore majored in math at the School of Mines with plans to be an actuary, but he still had an interest working with kids. He volunteered at the Y and ran an after-school program called Gray-Y, along with driving a bus, mopping floors and manning the front desk.
In January 1980, a job opportunity at the YMCA permanently lured him from the actuarial field, even though the position came with longer hours and less pay. Gallimore was hired as the youth outreach director, and his accomplishments included launching the after-school programs Sundowners and Kidstop and expanding the Y’s sports leagues.
“That (job) started some wonderful years. I learned that my first love is (working with teens),” he said. “I love the energy and I love the creativity. It’s an exciting time of life and exploring, and it’s great positive energy,” he said.
Gallimore went on to serve as senior program director for four years before becoming the executive director and CEO in 1992. For the first 12 years Gallimore was at the Y, George Zeise was the executive director. Bob Hastings took over as executive director in 1988.
Zeise’s leadership taught Gallimore the heart of Y’s mission -- promoting strong values, youth development and social responsibility that help a community live healthfully.
“What’s been most important is to stay mission driven,” Gallimore said. “George Zeise was instrumental as my father, friend and mentor who really instilled that sense of mission in so many ways. I describe myself as George Part 2. Since 1992, I’ve been very strategic about what our capacity is and what our community needs.”
“The vision was to bring together people of all ages, races, faiths, abilities and economic backgrounds so the YMCA really does emerge as an essential fabric of the community,” Gallimore said.
When Gallimore first began volunteering at the Y, it was a small single-story building on Kansas City Street. Under his 29 years of strategic planning and leadership, Gallimore led capital campaigns in 1995, 2000 and 2006, and multiple smaller campaigns to expand the Y. It now has a downtown Rapid City campus, a 54-acre day camp in the Black Hills, and programs in 28 locations throughout the Black Hills to meet community needs. The Y works with about 25,000 individuals each year, Gallimore said.
“My greatest gratification is seeing the manifestation of all this in individual lives. I’m so gratified when I see parents walking hand in hand with their child into the Y, or stopping at Outreach Centers and seeing kids shooting hoops,” he said.
The YMCA changed his life personally as well as professionally. Gallimore met his wife, Eileen, at the Y. The couple has been married for almost 42 years.
“She came to volunteer and I thought she was so good, I took her on permanently,” Gallimore said. “There’s a high level of passion for the work here, and she’s been behind me the whole time.”
The Gallimores have three daughters, 10 grandchildren and a grandchild on the way. Gallimore said his daughters are “Y kids through and through.”
One of his daughters is a currently a group exercise instructor. Another taught swimming lessons and was a lifeguard. His oldest daughter participated in gymnastics, and the Gallimore daughters were camp counselors, he said.
“The nice thing about when you’re in the Y is your kids grow up as Y kids, so they’re involved in everything,” he said.
After retiring, Gallimore said he and his wife plan to take a six-month sabbatical and then consider how and where to get involved and give back to the community. He hasn’t ruled out possibly returning to the Y as a volunteer someday.
“We joke about the Y being a lot like the Hotel California,” Gallimore chuckled. “You check out, but you can never leave.”