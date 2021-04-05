YMCA CEO Gallimore retiring

Roger Gallimore is retiring May 1 from his job as the executive director and CEO of the YMCA of Rapid City, 45 years after he started there as a volunteer. He sums up his career as a labor of love.

“I’m going to carry with me bucket loads of memories. I couldn’t have written a better script. This has truly been incredible all these years,” Gallimore said Monday after his upcoming retirement was announced.

“I’m so very grateful for all of the great volunteers, staff, partners and donors,” he said. “What I’m really most proud of is the ability to work with the best of the best board volunteers, to work with truly amazing staff … and donors who have really gotten behind us in their support.”

“The other thing I’ve come to love is community-minded partners like schools and the city, all the way to other nonprofit agencies. We can do so much more together. So much of the growth is driven by partnerships,” Gallimore said.

Gallimore was a college student when he first walked into the YMCA of Rapid City in 1976. He wanted to work with kids and had considered coaching as a career.