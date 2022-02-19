YMCA Day of Giving urges community support

Rapid City, Custer and Edgemont YMCAs will participate in the nationwide annual YMCA Day of Giving on March 1. YMCA Day of Giving is an annual one-day event that encourages communities to support their local YMCAs. The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits that strengthens communities through programs for youths, healthy living and social responsibility.

Donations on YMCA’s Day of Giving will help ensure this work is able to continue in 2022. Donors can go to rcymca.org/give to make a donation to their local YMCA or learn more about their local YMCA.

“All funds raised (locally) on the Day of Giving will allow the YMCA of Rapid City to continue to change lives,” said Keiz Larson, CEO of the YMCA of Rapid City.

“When you give to the YMCA, you can be why a child tries a new sport for the first time, why they learn about geology at summer camp, why a teen connects with peers through digital media, why an adult gets out of the house for the first time in months, and why a senior knows where their next meal is coming from. You can be why our community thrives,” Larson said. “Ys throughout our state create a sense of belonging, help people achieve their goals and form lifelong relationships.”

