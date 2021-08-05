YMCA of Rapid City names Larson new CEO

“Moving into operations, I’d already been writing grants and that type of thing, and to get an opportunity to engross myself in all the programs of the YMCA was wonderful,” she said. “Four months later when we went into COVID-19, it was a great opportunity to encourage my team to really dig deep and look for community needs and adapt.”

Larson said that while COVID-19 forced some YMCAs throughout the nation to close permanently, she is proud of how the YMCA of Rapid City has met the challenges of the pandemic.

“I think the YMCA did an incredibly good job of that, and it’s because of a great team. When you go to work for the Y, your heart and your passion is making the community better or filling needs the community might have,” she said. “I’ve been very blessed.”

Before joining the staff of YMCA of Rapid City, Larson was in private school education for more than 20 years. She has worked as the K-12 curriculum director for St. Thomas More, the St. Thomas More middle school principal, and as a high school math teacher.

Candidates nationwide applied for the YMCA of Rapid City’s CEO position. Larson said she feels “very honored and blessed” that board of directors has trusted her to step into the role Gallimore filled for 32 years.