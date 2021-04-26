YMCA to celebrates CEO's retirement with open house on Thursday

After 45 years of service with the YMCA of Rapid City, Roger Gallimore’s last day as executive director and CEO will be Friday.

The public is invited to an open house and retirement celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday with recognition of Roger and Eileen Gallimore's dedication to the community at 5 p.m. The celebration will be at 625 9th St. in Rapid City.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gallimore's retirement concludes a career at the YMCA of Rapid City that began in 1972 and has included roles as youth outreach director, senior program director and executive director.

To honor Gallimore and his wife, Eileen, the YMCA has created the Roger and Eileen Gallimore Endowment Fund to benefit the youth in Rapid City.

This endowment creates a perpetual source of funding for the Y Kids Campaign. Roger Gallimore created the Y Kids Campaign to ensure that resources were available to provide children from low-income families with sponsored annual Y memberships so they could participate in youth sports, swimming, after-school care, child care, teen outreach, summer day camp and other activities.

The YMCA of Rapid City’s goal is to raise $100,000 for the endowment fund. Contributions can be sent to the YMCA of Rapid City, along with a note indicating that the donation is for the endowment fund.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0