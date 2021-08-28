Young Central offense struggles in blowout loss to Lincoln

The Patriots (1-0) got on the board on their first drive of the contest after taking over with a short field. Gabriel Gutierrez broke a tackle and bounced outside for a 32-yard run less than three and a half minutes in.

Darrow’s interception came on back-to-back turnovers later in the first quarter after Seth Davis fumbled on a run for the Cobblers. The senior defensive back charged the line of scrimmage and picked off a screen pass from Patriots QB Tate Schafer and returned it 3 yards.

With a fourth-and-two on the same drive at its own 46, Central executed a fake punt that had Adam Mohr taking the snap and grinding out 4 yards for the first down. The next series stalled, however, forcing a punt.

Miller picked up his first sack of the year when he brought down Schafer on a second-and-11 throw from Lincoln’s own 42 for a 6-yard loss that led to a punt. The Patriots rebounded though, scoring on back-to-back two-play drives off a 21-yard burst by Angel Jurshge and an 8-yard run from Gutierrez, the latter of which coming after a Lincoln blocked punt, to make it 19-0 with 10:35 remaining in the first half.

