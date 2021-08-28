Young Central offense struggles in blowout loss to Lincoln

Lane Darrow intercepted a pass, Dawson Miller earned a sack and the Rapid City Central defense grabbed a handful of third-down stops Saturday afternoon.
The Cobblers had bright spots on defense in their season-opener against Sioux Falls Lincoln, but their young offensive backfield failed to return the favor, converting just 25% of their third downs in a 47-6 loss at O’Harra Stadium.
“We’ve just got to stay on the field longer on offense,” Central head coach Neal Cruce said. “You hang your defense out to dry when your offense can’t stay on the field longer and give those guys a little breather.”
The Cobblers (0-1) elected to pass on 67% of their plays, with sophomore quarterback Ryan Wetch going 10-for-34 for 116 yards and a touchdown, while Amarion Sailer hauled in four passes for 71 yards and was on the receiving end of Wetch’s lone touchdown throw. Central mustered just 34 rushing yards.
“It was very obvious today that we have a young quarterback, and we’re going to continue to work with him and get him ready and try to be more efficient on offense next week,” Cruce said. “We had several long balls that were wide open, several routes with guys running downfield. Sometimes we didn’t give them enough time and sometimes we didn’t put it on the money, so we’ve just got to make sure that we work on those things this week.”
The Patriots (1-0) got on the board on their first drive of the contest after taking over with a short field. Gabriel Gutierrez broke a tackle and bounced outside for a 32-yard run less than three and a half minutes in.
Darrow’s interception came on back-to-back turnovers later in the first quarter after Seth Davis fumbled on a run for the Cobblers. The senior defensive back charged the line of scrimmage and picked off a screen pass from Patriots QB Tate Schafer and returned it 3 yards.
With a fourth-and-two on the same drive at its own 46, Central executed a fake punt that had Adam Mohr taking the snap and grinding out 4 yards for the first down. The next series stalled, however, forcing a punt.
Miller picked up his first sack of the year when he brought down Schafer on a second-and-11 throw from Lincoln’s own 42 for a 6-yard loss that led to a punt. The Patriots rebounded though, scoring on back-to-back two-play drives off a 21-yard burst by Angel Jurshge and an 8-yard run from Gutierrez, the latter of which coming after a Lincoln blocked punt, to make it 19-0 with 10:35 remaining in the first half.
Schafer hit Gage Gardner deep for an 18-yard touchdown with 7:45 left in the second quarter, and Gutierrez picked up his third rushing score of the half on a 9-yard run about six minutes later, but Zack Soderlin and Barak Corrigan both managed to earn sacks for the Cobblers along the way.
Trailing 26-0 following Gardner's touchdown, Darrow returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a would-be touchdown but the return was called back due to a block-in-the-back penalty.
Central found it’s lone score of the game after going on offense with 1:16 to play before halftime. Wetch led a seven-play, 77-yard drive that was capped off by a last-second hail mary throw from the 24 that was grabbed by a heavy-defended Sailer for the touchdown.
“We should’ve hit that ball about four times,” Cruce said. “We had guys wide open and (Wetch) flung it a little too far, not stepping into it.”
The Cobblers forced a turnover-on-downs to open the second half but then surrendered a 71-yard touchdown pass from Schafer to Gavin Brison for a 40-6 lead with 6:39 remaining in the third. The Patriots then put together an eight-play drive from midfield that ended when backup QB Trenton Peterson crossed the goal line on a 2-yard keeper with 8:05 left in regulation to induce a running clock.
Wetch connected with six different receivers on the day and averaged nearly 12 yards per completion in his starting quarterback debut.
“He’s a great kid. He’s going to continue to work and he’ll get better week-by-week. We know he will,” Cruce said. “He made some really big throws today, and I’m proud of him for those big throws that he made, and to step up as a sophomore and take that stage right there. It’s not easy.”
Central travels to East River next week to take on Sioux Falls Washington (0-1) on Friday.
“We’re going to continue to work on that and see what we can do next week against Washington,” Cruce said. “We’ll get to work on them this week and see what they’re showing on film.”
