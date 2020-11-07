Young football player's cancer battle brings rivals together in Rapid City

It was then Bailee who offered the idea of extending beyond Stevens and making the evening a community event, dedicating the game to Jalon. The Sobczak’s decided to make blue shirts and red shirts for both schools.

“This came up in a matter of minutes. It all just kept snowballing. They just wanted to do something,” Laurie said. “I don’t know that they thought it was going to turn out to be such a big event.”

Cade and Bailee created an online store for the shirts and sold 150 before kickoff. Laurie said they didn’t have a specific goal in mind for the amount of money they wanted to raise, but received around $3,000, all for Jalon and his family. They even received a single $500 donation that night.

“I was shocked at how the schools came together to support him. I knew we’d get support from Stevens, and not that I didn’t think we’d get support from Central, but that was very impressive, just to see the community come together,” Laurie said. “We had checks written to us, and they didn’t even ask for a t-shirt. That’s what’s really heartwarming; just to see the community come together and support him when they don’t even know who he is.”