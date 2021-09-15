Young Named NSIC Golfer of the Week

Augustana’s Natalie Young has been named the NSIC Golfer of the Week after claiming victory at the Tracy Lane Invitational which concluded Tuesday.
Young won the event with 152 strokes, two better than teammate Molly Stevens. She fired an 80 in the opening round, but improved by eight strokes in round two to be the only golfer to shoot even par in a round during the event. The Rapid City native, topped a field of 58 golfers for her first collegiate victory.
The Viking team as a whole won the team title by 18 strokes, claiming its first team title of the season in the first event.
XC: Coyote women enter USTFCCCA Regional Rankings
South Dakota women’s cross country entered the latest USTFCCCA regional rankings at No. 15 in the Midwest region.
The Coyotes are coming off their fifth-straight Augustana Twilight meet title on Friday, Sept. 3. South Dakota edged out both Nebraska and Augustana by 13 points and fourth-place South Dakota State by 24 points in the team race. Fifth-year junior Abby Ripperda and fourth-year junior Maddie Lavin led the Coyotes with second- and third-place finishes, respectively.
Joining the duo in the scoring five for the first time were third-year sophomore Ella Byers, freshman Melanie Pankow and second-year freshman McKenna Herrmann.
This marks South Dakota’s first time in the regional rankings since Nov. 4, 2019. There were no regional rankings released in 2020 – the COVID-19 pandemic postponed fall NCAA Championships and the condensed spring cross country season eliminated the regional meet.
Canyon Lake Activity Center host pickleball tourney
City Council member Pat Jones will sing the national anthem and provide welcome greetings as part of the opening ceremonies for this weekend’s multi-state Dink’n in the Hills Pickleball Tournament. The tourney begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and continues Sunday, and will be held at the Canyon Lake Activity Center.
Teams and players from several states will participate in the two-day event, with action in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles divisions. The Activity Center has nine indoor and outdoor pickleball courts.
For more information, contact Dayna Dick at 484-2738 or Rex Briggs at 484-5196.