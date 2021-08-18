Young Patriots want to do what it takes to win

Payton DeWitt and Devyn Born also started on both sides of the ball last season, but Dan Maciejczak said they have a significant amount of other players who got significant action.

Dan Maciejczak said they will see when they get going this season. Jason Maciejczak planned to play fullback this season, but again will move around the line.

“We have a reliable fullback (Born), but tight end is lacking, so I figured I would move there and help our team out whatever way I can,” he said. “

Dan Maciejczak said the biggest thing now for the Patriots is their work ethic. They want to win football games, although they have won just two games in the last three seasons.

“These guys have been the ones who have come to me and said, “Hey coach, I can do spots, I don’t care what we were, I’ll go to where we can win,” he said.

One player that is fairly set is Born at fullback and middle linebacker. Yet, it is the same attitude for the Douglas senior.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If need be, I will definitely switch around wherever I am wanted,” he said. “I feel the whole team is definitely reflecting that as well. Anyone is ready to take the position they need to take to win.”