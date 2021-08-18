Young Patriots want to do what it takes to win

At 6-foot, 5-inches and 320 pounds, it would be easy for Douglas junior Jason Maciejczak to just park himself in the middle of the Patriot offensive and defensive lines.
During the Patriots’ scrimmage Wednesday night, Maciejczak lined up at offensive tackle, fullback and tight end.
And that was just on offense.
It’s wherever and whenever for the Patriots as they look to break away from three tough losing seasons.
Dan Maciejczak, in his 12th season as head coach, said his son is just one example of what this team is willing to do.
“Jason will start somewhere on offense and somewhere on defense, we haven’t decided yet,” Dan Maciejczak said.
That is fine with Jason, who started six games at offensive guard last season and the final three games at fullback.
“We have a great group of kids, they are working hard,” Dan Maciejczak said during practice Wednesday. “The thing is we lost 13 seniors from last year, but these guys played a lot as well. As we were cruising through that season we made the decision that we were going to rotate guys and give them experience. I think that has paid off for us. We have a lot of guys stepping up. They are going to get the chance to truly see what they can do, but I feel good about the fact that they all have game reps.”
Payton DeWitt and Devyn Born also started on both sides of the ball last season, but Dan Maciejczak said they have a significant amount of other players who got significant action.
Dan Maciejczak said they will see when they get going this season. Jason Maciejczak planned to play fullback this season, but again will move around the line.
“We have a reliable fullback (Born), but tight end is lacking, so I figured I would move there and help our team out whatever way I can,” he said. “
Dan Maciejczak said the biggest thing now for the Patriots is their work ethic. They want to win football games, although they have won just two games in the last three seasons.
“These guys have been the ones who have come to me and said, “Hey coach, I can do spots, I don’t care what we were, I’ll go to where we can win,” he said.
One player that is fairly set is Born at fullback and middle linebacker. Yet, it is the same attitude for the Douglas senior.
“If need be, I will definitely switch around wherever I am wanted,” he said. “I feel the whole team is definitely reflecting that as well. Anyone is ready to take the position they need to take to win.”
The Patriots finished 1-8 last season, winning their second game of the season against Belle Fourche, but losing their final seven. Dan Maciejczak said the first couple of weeks of practice this season have been refreshing.
“It will take as little while, but I am kind of excited to see these kids come into their own,” he said. ‘They are excited about making the team what they want it to be. We haven’t won a lot of games in the last three years. We have a new coaching staff and we’ve moved some guys around and different things. Sometimes change is good.”
Maciejczak, Born and DeWitt return as two-way starters. Other starters back include senior Wyatt Pettyjohn, who played tight end last season, Tucker Parris, a junior who was at wide receiver, junior defensive back Logan Huber and junior defensively lineman Luke Schacher.
The Patriots have about 60 players on the roster in grades 9-12, which is fairly decent for them, Dan Maciejczak said.
“In the past, I felt like we had some ones who were really good, and sometimes our twos were as good as Yankton’s sophomore kids. Now we have closed the gap a little bit,” he said.
One battle in camp is at quarterback, where DeWitt, Pettyjohn and sophomores Matthew Dennekamp and Jacob Theibeau have taken reps.
”We have four guys right now who have been taking reps and we’re going to find out later on (Wednesday) who is looking more comfortable with it,” Dan Maciejczak said. “In the past the hard part of young kids is sometimes you look better in practice than they do in a scrimmage. Some of the kids look not so good in practice, but really good in a scrimmage. Hopefully it will clear it up.”
Jason Maciejczak and Born both said for the Patriots to get over the hump, they have to improve on their mental game.
“We’re still young and making a lot of mental mistakes, but we’re correcting those a lot faster. At far as physical mistake, we’re going 100 percent all of the time. It’s just those mental mistakes we have to fix, Jason Maciejczak said. “We definitely got some learning to do, but I am very excited about the season.”
Added Born: “I think a lot of it is mental mistakes that we’re making and a lot of it has to do with studying, working hard, with pencil and paper, not just on the field. It has to be more than field work.
“We have a lot of seniors this year (10 or 11), but we have a lot of freshmen this year, so it will be a lot of teaching to fill those shoes. I think things are looking good so far, we just have to keep working on the mental game.”
In the Black Hills Conference, Dan Maciejczak said St. Thomas More and Sturgis will be the teams to beat, with Pierre, Watertown and Aberdeen Central leading the way in class AA statewide.
“Pierre is the team. They’ve won 16 state titles, Coach (Steve) Steele is a good coach and they have some darn good football players,” he said. “Watertown dropped down and Aberdeen Central is pretty good. It will be competitive, and hopefully we’ll be in it.”
The Patriots open on the road in Aberdeen Aug. 27 at Aberdeen Central.
“This is my fourth year now in this program, since my eighth grade year, and every year we have started on a losing note. If we can go to Aberdeen Central and win, it will be a great start,” Jason Maciejczak said.