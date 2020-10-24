 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Young woman dies in Lawrence County crash
alert top story

Young woman dies in Lawrence County crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

A 24-year-old woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Whitewood.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The name of the woman is not yet released pending notification of family members. She was the only person involved.

A 2020 Nissan Versa was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it went off the roadway to the right, into the ditch and eventually collided with a tree. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News