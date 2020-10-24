Young woman dies in Lawrence County crash

A 24-year-old woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Whitewood.
The name of the woman is not yet released pending notification of family members. She was the only person involved.
A 2020 Nissan Versa was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it went off the roadway to the right, into the ditch and eventually collided with a tree. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.
