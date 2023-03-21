After a week of testimony and two hours of deliberations, a Pennington County Jury found Allac “A.J.” Dismounts Thrice, 30, of Rapid City not guilty Tuesday of bludgeoning a man to death and nearly killing two women in 2020.

"You're free to go, Mr. Dismounts Thrice," said Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky.

Dismounts Thrice was charged with first-degree murder for the Sept. 3, 2020 death of Richard Montanez, 39, of Rapid City, and two counts of attempted murder for the severe brain injuries of Cody Good Soldier and Jessalyn Cook.

The three victims were found in their beds with severe head wounds at Montanez's house on East Monroe Street in Rapid City.

Megan Crazy Thunder, who was at the home at the time, called 911 from a neighbor's phone and waited with Montanez's two children, who were five- and three-years-old.

Law enforcement testified there was no evidence of a struggle at the scene.

Montanez died at the hospital that afternoon, and Good Soldier and Cook were left with severe brain injuries. They testified to the impacts the attack continues to have on their lives such as requiring near constant supervision.

Neither woman testified to what happened or who hurt them that day.

The state failed to convince the jury Dismounts Thrice committed the crimes in question. Prosecutors tried to make their case by showing footage of him leaving the scene with a backpack and presenting witness testimony and that DNA results showed a drop of Good Soldier's blood on his shoe.

Primarily, the state relied on testimony of four witnesses — Crazy Thunder, Marcos Vargas, Pharron Piper and Montanez's now nine-year-old son.

Vargas, Piper and a third woman, who did not testify, fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Neither Vargas nor Piper approached law enforcement on their own about having been at the scene.

Investigators spoke with Piper six days later in jail after he was arrested on another matter. Vargas was arrested on an unrelated warrant and interviewed nearly two months later.

"If it's important that Allac ran, it's important that they ran," Defense attorney Greg Sperlich said, referring to Piper, Vargas and the other woman.

The state argued Piper, Vargas, Crazy Thunder and the child's testimony told essentially the same story. Sperlich pointed out the inconsistencies.

Crazy Thunder testified everyone — aside from herself and the children — left the scene right away, but Piper said he didn't leave immediately.

Piper also testified he was smoking "a bowl" with Crazy Thunder and others in the living room, but Crazy Thunder testified she was asleep.

Crazy Thunder admitted she didn't tell officers at the scene Piper, Vargas, or the third woman were there.

"They didn't matter," she said.

Sperlich framed the omission as an attempt to protect her boyfriend.

In closing arguments on Tuesday morning, Sperlich told the jury Crazy Thunder, Piper and Vargas "are the most important...because they're not to be trusted."

Sperlich noted that no motive was ever established, which was backed up by investigator testimony.

"If there's no motive, everyone's a suspect," Sperlich said, adding that investigators did not rule out the other people who were present.

Law enforcement didn't collect DNA from Piper, Vargas, or the woman who fled the scene. Crazy Thunder's DNA was collected, but never sent with items from the scene for testing. Only Dismounts Thrice's DNA and the victims' DNA were sent to the state lab for comparison with evidence items.

A spot of blood on one of Dismounts Thrice's shoes matched one of the victims, but no other blood or DNA was found on his clothing or from under his fingernails.

"There would have been blood all over the person who did this," Sperlich said.

The state argued Dismounts Thrice could have washed the blood off of himself, but Sperlich noted his shoes and clothes were dry when he was arrested in Box Elder less than five hours after the attacks.

Senior Pennington County State's Attorney Kevin Krull rebutted, "clothes can dry in five hours."

Two pieces of untested evidence came up during the trial.

The first was a pair of shorts found outside of the duplex where the beatings occurred. Rapid City Police Department Det. Daniel Trainer, the lead investigator on the case, testified the shorts appeared to have blood on them but were never sent for testing.

"I don't recall deciding to not test them," Trainer testified.

Sperlich asked Trainer if it would be unusual to find a pair of shorts by a house.

"Not in that neighborhood," Trainer said.

Trainer and Pennington County Sheriff's Sgt. Amanda Swanson — an investigator assigned to the case — testified that neither of them obtained a search warrant for a cell phone found across the street from the scene.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Rachel Lindsey asked Trainer if there was probable cause to gather data from the phone, and he said it was "more an issue of neglected to do so."

Swanson testified she wasn't in charge of evidence, there was a lot of foot traffic in that area and, "we don't look at a phone unless we know more information."

Dismounts Thrice maintained his innocence throughout his case. In an audio recording of an almost-hour-long interview with Swanson and Trainer the day aftet the attacks, Dismounts Thrice said "I never once touched Cody, J (Jessalyn Cook), or Rick (Montanez)."

He also said, "Someone tried to hurt them. I checked on them," when investigators said he was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Dismounts Thrice also mentioned having taken "bad dope."

According to the officer who arrested Dismounts Thrice, he was sweating profusely and not making sense.

Dismounts Thrice has another misdemeanor charge pending against him for allegedly receiving stolen property valued at less than $400. He is held at the Pennington County Jail on a $50 cash only bond.

The murder charge and two attempted murders charge no longer appear under his name on the jail roster.