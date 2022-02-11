Youth and Family Services to raffle off restored 1953 truck

One lucky winner could drive off in a custom, restored 1953 Chevrolet 3100 truck. The vehicle was donated to Youth and Family Services, which will be raffling the truck to raise money for its Fullerton Farms and garden education project.

The truck will be on display this weekend at The Monument in Rapid City during the Black Hills Sport Show and Outdoor Expo. The truck will be on display again at The Monument Feb. 18 through 20 during the Counts Car Show, and April 2 and 3 during the YFS Kids Fair. YFS will be selling raffle tickets at those events. The tickets are $100 each and only 1,000 will be sold.

In between the expo, car show and Kids Fair, the truck will be on display in the showroom of Denny Menholt Rapid Chevrolet, 2323 E. Mall Drive. The winner will be chosen in a random drawing on Aug. 27 at Deadwood Mountain Grand during Kool Deadwood Nights.

The frame of the custom-built truck has been modified with a Camaro front clip and rear end. It’s equipped with power disc brakes, power steering, air conditioning, an aluminum radiator and electric fan to keep the engine cool. The interior has been recently updated. The exterior is finished in a bright red base with a clear coat finish, with a custom wood bed. The engine is a built 350CI small-block Chevy with a Turbo 350 automatic transmission, and the truck has 18-inch chrome wheels.

Proceeds from the raffle will be used to create an endowment through Youth and Family Services Foundation to provide ongoing support for Fullerton Farm and the garden education project, according to Connie Olson, YFS’ chief development officer.

The farm is named for the Fullerton family. In 2014, Dale and Jacque Fullerton donated a three-acre plot of land in Box Elder to YFS. Fullerton Farm now includes a garden where vegetables, herbs and flowers are grown, a bee colony and fruit-bearing trees.

The truck donation is another Fullerton family investment in YFS. The truck was purchased from a Barrett-Jackson auction in 2017 and has been donated to YFS by Mark, Jeff and Joan Fullerton, Dale and Jacque’s children.

The Fullerton Farm gives YFS kids opportunities for hands-on lessons about where food comes from and how it’s grown or produced.

“We not only focus on basic nutrition concepts and new tasting and growing experiences,” said Sharon Oney, YFS’ chief grants officer who also oversees the garden education project, “we’ve also dedicated a significant portion of our curriculum and garden space to discussions around the farmer-to-consumer food system, environmental issues, and sustainability.”

“We believe that helping children and families learn gardening skills will increase their access to fresh produce. We also want children and families to learn simple ways to prepare the foods they grow," Oney said. “Our experience indicates that children who are actively involved in growing and helping prepare vegetables are much more likely to eat them.”

For more information about the truck, official raffle rules or how to buy a ticket, go to youthandfamilyservices.org/truckraffle or call YFS at 605-342-4195.

