Youth & Family Services providing free meals to kids, seniors

Youth & Family Services is sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program. Suppers and snacks will be provided to all children ages 18 and younger at no charge, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Thanks to a partnership with Meals On Wheels, adults ages 60 and older may also receive suppers and snacks at no charge. The Summer Food Service Program started June 1 and will continue through Aug. 24.

Food will be distributed in the form of grab-n-go packs via a drive-thru system twice each week at Youth & Family Services, 120 East Adams St., Rapid City. Each meal pack will include suppers and snacks for three or four days. Meal packs can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. or between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

During the week of June 29, there will only be one distribution day — Tuesday, June 30. The June 30 grab-n-go packs will include enough suppers and snacks for seven days.

For more information, call Darcie Decker, Youth & Family Services Nutrition Services Director, at 605-341-7231.

