Youth & Family Services sponsoring child, adult food program

Youth & Family Services will sponsor Family Child Care Nutrition program, a food program that serves children and adults. YFS Nutrition Services offers support to family and group family child care providers enrolled in its Family Child Care Nutrition Program by reimbursing them for serving healthy meals and snacks and providing assistance with meal planning and preparation, nutrition education and program management.

YFS sponsors the program in 29 western South Dakota counties. Any registered/licensed family or group family child care provider may participate. Meals will be provided by the day care providers administered by YFS. The Family Child Care Nutrition Program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program.

A list of participating day care providers is available at YFS’ Nutrition Services office, 120 East Adams St. in Rapid City. For more information, contact YFS at 605-341-7206 or go to youthandfamilyservices.org/child-adult-care-food-program/.

