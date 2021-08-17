Youth taking over Central backfield as Cruce tries to change culture

Tuesday’s practice was a significant moment for the Rapid City Central football team.
On a smokey, record-breaking day with temperatures in the triple digits, the Cobblers’ varsity and junior varsity squads combined for a joint practice for the first time this season.
Several players were bitter about their status as JV players, convinced they belonged on the varsity team, so head coach Neal Cruce gave them a chance to prove themselves, with an added message.
“We’re about to find out if you belong there,” Cruce said he told his underclassmen. “And if you do, I’ll be happy to say I was wrong about you, kid.”
Cruce’s involvement with his younger players coincides with his continued mission to change the culture of the Central football team. The second-year head coach said the young members of this year’s roster have a lot of work to do with motivation and becoming serious about the sport.
“Right now they’re a little too nonchalant about it,” he said. “And you’re not going to change the culture and you’re not going to change the environment and you’re not going to change the results until we change the commitment to the sport.”
In his first year at the helm, Cruce led the Cobblers to a 1-7 record, their lone win coming against rival Rapid City Stevens, before losing skill position players Kohl Meisman, Micah Swallow and Julian Swallow to graduation.
Youth will replace those spots this season, and Cruce is hoping the dedication of the new starters will rub off on others who have yet to show much interest. In addition to sophomore Ryan Wetch taking over quarterbacking duties, Jace Johnson is listed as the No. 12 ranked defensive back among juniors in the Dakotas according to Prep Redzone, while junior Aiden Mason is No. 6 for all-around athletes in his class and Cael Meisman is No. 9 for athletes among sophomores.
“Those are three of the guys who show up on Day 1 and commit themselves to it,” Cruce said. “The only guys we have who struggle to get the technique and learn the playbook are the guys who are spotty, here when they want to be, and you just can’t teach it to them all. You can’t get them caught up.”
While sophomores and juniors will fill most of the backfield, the Cobblers’ largest class is their seniors, of which they carry a dozen players. A bulk of them will be in charge of controlling the line of scrimmage, which Cruce said is the true prestigious role.
“The road to the end zone runs right through those guys,” he said. “Our glamour is right there in the trenches.”
Dawson Miller, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman who received preseason Second-Team All-State selections at both offensive and defensive line and is the No. 18 ranked senior DL, will headline the front lines along with Trent Forren, listed at 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds, who also received a Second-Team selection and is the No. 21 ranked OL, and 5-foot-10, 260-pound Drew Solinsky.
Despite a new backfield to protect, Miller said his job hasn’t changed.
“I’ve been doing it my whole life. It’s nothing new,” he said. “Every down, every new game, I just take it one play at a time.”
Miller added that he understands his role as a leader and that it’s his responsibility to help Cruce guide the younger players.
“You’ve waited four years to be in this position, and some of these guys really look up to you,” he said. “We’re also the most experienced, so we’re just trying to drop these seeds of knowledge to the younger guys.”
Central will be operating its offense out of the flex spread, with Cruce serving as offensive coordinator and the play-caller. He’ll be utilizing the fullback and tight end positions, the latter of which he said is a largely forgotten position in today’s game. He wants to use his tight ends — senior Jace Anderson, junior Graydon Bakke, junior Korbin Madsen and freshman Barak Corrigan are all listed as such — in multiple facets.
“We’ve incorporated a lot more of it into (our game),” he said. “Also, it’s a great decoy. Those guys have to be really good blockers, but you can stretch out the defense and the line. And if they leave them open, throw them the ball.”
On the other side of the ball, the Cobblers’ defensive coordinator resigned two weeks before the season began, leaving Cruce scrambling to find a replacement. With no applicants, he decided to create two co-defensive coordinator positions out of his current staff, who will run multiple fronts on the field.
Cruce said he’s discontinued a previous method of approaching the regular season schedule by circling certain games on the calendar. He’s instead adopted a week-to-week approach in hopes of keeping his squad concentrated.
“When we only focus on one specific game, it kind of makes them overlook other teams or underestimate teams or just feel like other opponents aren’t important,” he said. “The most important thing right now is preparing for (Sioux Falls) Lincoln.”
The Cobblers face the Patriots in Week 1 on Saturday, Aug. 28 at O’Harra Stadium.
