Youth taking over Central backfield as Cruce tries to change culture

Youth will replace those spots this season, and Cruce is hoping the dedication of the new starters will rub off on others who have yet to show much interest. In addition to sophomore Ryan Wetch taking over quarterbacking duties, Jace Johnson is listed as the No. 12 ranked defensive back among juniors in the Dakotas according to Prep Redzone, while junior Aiden Mason is No. 6 for all-around athletes in his class and Cael Meisman is No. 9 for athletes among sophomores.

“Those are three of the guys who show up on Day 1 and commit themselves to it,” Cruce said. “The only guys we have who struggle to get the technique and learn the playbook are the guys who are spotty, here when they want to be, and you just can’t teach it to them all. You can’t get them caught up.”

While sophomores and juniors will fill most of the backfield, the Cobblers’ largest class is their seniors, of which they carry a dozen players. A bulk of them will be in charge of controlling the line of scrimmage, which Cruce said is the true prestigious role.

“The road to the end zone runs right through those guys,” he said. “Our glamour is right there in the trenches.”