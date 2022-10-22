Zach Vockler's 2 goals help Sabres snap losing streak

Zach Vockler scored a pair of first-period goals as the Badlands Sabres snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Butte Cobras on Saturday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

Vockler added an assist as well for the Sabres (3-8-1), as Kael Campbell and Brady Ridnour also potted goals and Ian Vannelli Izaiah Phillips, Mason Witt, Tyson Dunbar, Sage Courchene, Jack Walters and AJ Petrotto all dished out assists. Brady Devries stopped 32 of 34 shots between the pipes.

Vockler's two goals, scored at 8:13 and 10:13 of the first period, helped Badlands take a 3-0 lead, as the Sioux Falls forward was the primary assist on Ridnour's goal at 6:23 of the middle frame.

The Cobras (6-5-1) came back with a goal at 9:55 of the second period, then cut their deficit to one with a goal at 13:18 of the third, but the Sabres held on and sealed the victory, their first in over a month, with an empty-netter by Campbell with 2 seconds to play.

Badlands is back on the road next weekend, taking on the Great Falls Americans (6-5-0) for the first time this season in a two-game set Friday and Saturday in Great Falls, Montana.