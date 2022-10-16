Zack Williams ends storied career with en fuego state title game performance

Zack Williams exited the Class AA Boys Soccer State Championship on Saturday at the start of the first half following a questionable foul called that yielded him a yellow card.

Rapid City Stevens led Sioux Falls Lincoln 2-1 at that point and the match hung in the balance and the Patriots carried all the momentum.

But less than a minute later, the Raiders senior reentered the contest and delivered a decisive goal, scoring his second of the game off his heel to give his team a 3-1 lead in the 45th minute.

Stevens carried that swing to the final horn and claimed a 4-1 victory over Lincoln for its first state title since 2015.

“When I first got the yellow I was scared they would get a little more (momentum) off of it,” Williams said. “Then I came back on because I knew the job wasn’t done, and I’ve been saying that since the Jefferson loss. We just came at it and the energy never dropped, I loved it. Everybody was in it to win it.”

Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said he tried to calm Williams down when he went back to the sideline with the yellow card, and while the pair didn’t agree with the call against him, Fierro knew he needed his senior leader clear-headed down the stretch in the biggest game of the year.

“I told him just to keep playing his heart out and playing with that intensity,” Fierro said. “We can’t do anything about some of those other factors, so we just talked about continuing to play with intensity.”

Williams was a sophomore when Rapid City Stevens last played in the Class AA State Championship Game, a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to O’Gorman, but now, after an impressive career, Williams can add state champion to his list of accomplishments.

“We’ve been working so hard and it’s great to end it like this my senior year,” he said. “For the other boys in their upcoming years, the future is bright and it’s going to be good.”

Until this season, Williams played on the front line for Stevens as a striker. This offseason, he and Fierro talked about moving him to the midfield to shore up some missing pieces in the Raiders’ attack.

“When we moved him back to that defensive position it was partly his idea,” Fierro said. “He takes control of the midfield for us and he’s just so dominant. We knew we needed to neutralize some of their players in the midfield and he knew how to do that and took care of business.”

Williams, who left the game a second time to seek treatment for a bloody nose after getting hit in the face, didn’t win the offensive player of the match award on Saturday, his teammate Ryan Gaughan did. But he didn’t take it as a slight, and why would he? All that mattered this weekend was taking home that championship trophy.