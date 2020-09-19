Zack Williams picks up hat trick as Stevens blanks Belle Fourche 6-0

Zack Williams had a pair of flashy goals during his hat trick performance Saturday as Rapid City Stevens upended Belle Fourche 6-0 at Sioux Park for its eighth shutout of the season and fifth in a row to remain undefeated.
“We’ve got a lot of experience (on defense), three seniors and a junior, and they just showed up knowing what to do and we just had to get in shape, and they just play well together, communicate well, and they’ve got a lot of pride in what they do,” Raiders head coach Jeff Fierro said. “So they’re effective.”
Levi Busching gave Stevens (8-0) its first goal of the game when he slipped a shot past the Belle Fourche (5-6) goalkeeper in the 11th minute. Two minutes later, that same goalkeeper was handed a yellow card for his collision with a Raiders player in the box, resulting in a penalty kick that Ross Moriarty buried into the bottom right corner of the net.
Following five unsuccessful corner kicks, Stevens earned its third goal of the contest when Sam Tschetter hauled in a long pass from Rex Wiebe and scored in the 36th minute to make it 3-0.
Charles Alberts had a look at goal for the Broncs in the closing seconds of the first half but his shot was blocked by the extended left foot of goalkeeper Shawn Bauer.
In the 48th minute, Williams got on the board when he lifted a shot over the goalie to give his squad a four-goal advantage. He then headed a shot for his second tally before driving the ball into the net from outside the box. Both came within a minute of each other.
“We just played as a team, and when the time was right I made my run or did my moves and I just took a shot, looked at the goal and finished,” Williams said. “Those goals are more exciting because you don’t see those often, so for me those were pretty cool. I’ve just got to find more of those sometime.”
The Raiders ended with 11 shots on goal, while the Broncs put up two.
“This biggest thing is they played a full 80 minutes. There were no highs or lows of their intensity and their style of play. They didn’t give up,” Belle Fourche head coach Anthony Carbajal said. “A full 80 minutes against a team like that is huge, and we’re going to bring that into our next games.”
Both squads are back in action Tuesday, with Stevens hosting Rapid City Central (6-3-1) and Belle Fourche hosting Spearfish (10-0).
