Zack Williams picks up hat trick as Stevens blanks Belle Fourche 6-0

Zack Williams had a pair of flashy goals during his hat trick performance Saturday as Rapid City Stevens upended Belle Fourche 6-0 at Sioux Park for its eighth shutout of the season and fifth in a row to remain undefeated.

“We’ve got a lot of experience (on defense), three seniors and a junior, and they just showed up knowing what to do and we just had to get in shape, and they just play well together, communicate well, and they’ve got a lot of pride in what they do,” Raiders head coach Jeff Fierro said. “So they’re effective.”

Levi Busching gave Stevens (8-0) its first goal of the game when he slipped a shot past the Belle Fourche (5-6) goalkeeper in the 11th minute. Two minutes later, that same goalkeeper was handed a yellow card for his collision with a Raiders player in the box, resulting in a penalty kick that Ross Moriarty buried into the bottom right corner of the net.

Following five unsuccessful corner kicks, Stevens earned its third goal of the contest when Sam Tschetter hauled in a long pass from Rex Wiebe and scored in the 36th minute to make it 3-0.

Charles Alberts had a look at goal for the Broncs in the closing seconds of the first half but his shot was blocked by the extended left foot of goalkeeper Shawn Bauer.