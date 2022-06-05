Zeke Farlee smashes grand slam as Hardhats close Veterans Classic with a win

Runs came at a premium Sunday afternoon until Zeke Farlee’s fourth plate appearance of the game.

Facing two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and the bases loaded, the Rapid City Post 22 leadoff batter sent a towering blast to left-center field, smashing the pitch off the Fitzgerald Stadium scoreboard for a grand slam home run.

He sprinted around the bases, unaware of his accomplishment, until nearly reaching third when he threw both his hands into the air after realizing it.

“I honestly didn’t know I hit the scoreboard until they started giving me the finger-wag,” Farlee said. “I thought it just bounced off the wall, but it was pretty exciting.”

The four-bagger was part of a five-run frame as the Hardhats turned a 2-0 lead into a seven-run advantage before a 15-minute rain delay halted the action. When it resumed, they needed the remaining full-game length to finish off Billings Post 406 8-2 and wrap up the Black Hills Veterans Classic with a 4-1 record.

“We were struggling. Their pitcher was pitching backwards and we hadn’t figured it out, then he got in trouble by walking a few guys and Zeke ran into one,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “That was the ballgame.”

Along with Farlee’s four-RBI, two-run performance, Harrison Good and Dylon Marsh collected two RBIs apiece, while Hayden Holec earned a double for the Hardhats (16-10), who have won nine of their last 10 games.

Palmer Jacobs recorded his third straight complete game on the mound, ending with two earned runs allowed on three hits and three walks while striking out nine on over 100 pitches, marking the second consecutive outing he’s eclipsed the century mark.

“It took us four innings,” Torve said. “We were just dead in the water for four innings, but thankfully Palmer was pounding the zone and doing what he normally does, and kept us in the game until we figured it out at the plate.”

With the bases loaded in the first inning, Post 22 got on the board courtesy of a throwing error by the Post 406 shortstop that allowed Farlee to cross the plate. Marsh drew a bases-loaded walk two batters later to make it 2-0.

The Hardhats, who had just one hit through the first four innings, extended their lead to 3-0 in the fifth after a leadoff double to right field by Holec. He was then driven in on an RBI-single to left by Good on the next at-bat.

With the bags full later in the frame, Post 22 tried a one-out squeeze bunt but Wilson Kieffer missed on the attempt and Billings’ catcher tagged out Good at the plate. Kieffer ended up drawing a walk, however, re-loading the bases and sending Farlee to the plate with two outs.

Farlee blasted the grand slam out to left-center field off a 2-2 pitch.

“I think we just build off each other’s successes a lot. Just one hit at a time,” Farlee said. “It started with Hayden’s hit to right, then after that I got that hit.”

The Hardhats advanced another runner to third, needing one more score to induce the mercy rule, but the Flyers (9-5) got out of the inning, then tallied their two runs of the afternoon in the sixth off a two-run double to right field.

Marsh helped get a run back in the bottom-half of the sixth on sacrifice-fly to left that plated Good, then Jacobs shut things down in the seventh for the victory.

“He’s doing the job,” Torve said of Jacobs. “So we just need him to continue that, because we’re still trying to figure it out at the plate.”

Post 22 finished the Veterans Classic in fifth place and returns to the diamond Tuesday for a home doubleheader against Brookings Post 74.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

