Zen Buddhist group to hold five-day retreat in Black Hills

Having a trained Buddhist teacher for the group takes the Sangha’s practice of Zen Buddhism and meditation to a whole new level, Nolan said. The retreat is best suited for those who have some experienced meditating and are ready to delve more deeply into the practice.

Meditation is the practice of bringing a quiet mind into daily life, Green said. The quiet mind is achieved by committing to the practice of meditation.

“(Meditation) is an inward reflection, and it does take concentration and it takes determination and focus,” Green said. “A big part of the Zen practice are extended retreats. A practitioner sits every day on their own and a couple of times per day with the community.”

“Probably the most important aspect is a daily meditation practice. You become more peaceful. The mind is quieter,” he said. “The other aspect of this is we can see ourselves and what we do. It becomes more clear what we do and what our motivations are and why we do what we do in life. And that is a big part of the practice because this will change your life, and it is has changed mine in extremely positive ways.”