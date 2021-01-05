Zimmer, Vikes seek stability in brace for Kubiak retirement

With a boost from record-setting rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the result was by far the most productive offense the Vikings have had under Zimmer. They ranked fourth in the NFL in yards and 11th in points for the third-highest scoring team in franchise history behind 1998 and 2009. The Vikings also set a team record with 383 first downs.

"I'm kind of a year to year at this stage of my life, I think, as a football coach, but I really enjoyed it," Kubiak said last week. "I enjoyed working with the players. I love calling games. That's the way I grew up. It's interesting. I'll tell you: I've had my opportunity to be a head coach and I enjoyed that, but it was really fun to be one of the guys again, if that makes any sense, back in that room teaching and being one of the fellas."

Kubiak brought his son, quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, to Minnesota with him in 2019. Offensive line coach Rick Dennison, who has also served as the running game coordinator, and tight ends coach Brian Pariani were also longtime colleagues of Kubiak and essentially part of a package deal.

Zimmer sure made it sound as if he'd prefer to promote from within if he has to, pointing to the comfort quarterback Kirk Cousins has displayed with the scheme that features play-action, screen and rollout passes and a wide-zone rushing attack that Dalvin Cook has thrived in.