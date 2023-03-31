According to a post from the Rapid City Regional Airport, the airport terminal and runway will be closed until at least 8 p.m. Friday due to the winter storm.

No flights will be arriving or departing until at least that time.

Conditions will be re-evaluated after 8 p.m. to determine when the runway will reopen.

Travelers are advised not to come to the airport and roads are very icy.

Updates will be provided on RAP's Facebook page (facebook.com/rapairport) or their website, rapairport.com.