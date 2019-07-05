There will be plenty of goodies to sample at the Dawes County Fair.
Horse show participants, families and spectators can enjoy a free breakfast sponsored by Security First Banks of Chadron and Crawford July 27 at 7 a.m. Security First will also serve up free root beer floats July 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the grandstands.
The Chamber Ag Committee, Bauerkemper’s and the Dawes County Ag Society are teaming up to bring back a free fair barbecue at 5 p.m. July 29. Farmers State Bank will offer everyone a chance to cool off with free popsicles July 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the grandstands of the fairgrounds. First National Bank North Platte will also have free watermelon on hand that evening for a refreshing dessert.
FNBNP also will provide a free breakfast in the open air shelter Aug. 1 at 7 a.m., and there will be free sno cones from Chadron Federal Credit Union at 5 p.m. that evening in Earl’s Park.
Outside of the free offerings, there’s no need to despair as there typical fair food abounds with concessions on site.