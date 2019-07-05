IMG_5824.jpg

Jordan Price makes his way through the line at the 2018 Dawes County Fair free breakfast. This year's free breakfast will be Aug. 1 at 7 a.m., sponsored by First National Bank North Platte. 

 Record photo by Brandon Davenport

There will be plenty of goodies to sample at the Dawes County Fair.

Horse show participants, families and spectators can enjoy a free breakfast sponsored by Security First Banks of Chadron and Crawford July 27 at 7 a.m. Security First will also serve up free root beer floats July 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the grandstands.

The Chamber Ag Committee, Bauerkemper’s and the Dawes County Ag Society are teaming up to bring back a free fair barbecue at 5 p.m. July 29. Farmers State Bank will offer everyone a chance to cool off with free popsicles July 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the grandstands of the fairgrounds. First National Bank North Platte will also have free watermelon on hand that evening for a refreshing dessert.

FNBNP also will provide a free breakfast in the open air shelter Aug. 1 at 7 a.m., and there will be free sno cones from Chadron Federal Credit Union at 5 p.m. that evening in Earl’s Park.

Outside of the free offerings, there’s no need to despair as there typical fair food abounds with concessions on site.

