A 23-year-old Kyle woman received a 10-year suspended sentence and six years of probation Wednesday for killing a 20-year-old man in November 2021.
“I guess it feels like I have to,” said Specialist D’Asia Smashed Ice. “I have friends and family down here. I don’t know who the deaths are. They could be my family.”
With a twinge of cold in her toes and a tone of concern tinted by exhaustion, Anna Halverson relayed the message: “We’re in a really extreme e…
One man has been arrested after Rapid City police responded to a gunfire call near the Walmart on North Lacrosse Street Friday night.
An $858 billion defense bill passed in the Senate Dec. 15 will have major implications for Ellsworth Air Force Base and the Douglas School Dis…
Police found an injured man in a vehicle Tuesday night at an intersection in Rapid City about 1.5 miles from where he appears to have been shot.
Spencer High Hawk used Facebook Messenger to tell his child's mother that he "murdered somebody" and asked her to take his father to Rapid Cit…
Wayne Hartman is looking forward to a warm Christmas after a life-changing encounter this week. Hartman, who has been homeless for three years…
Five weeks after 28-year-old Jon Walter II was found dead at a residence on North Seventh Street in Rapid City, police arrested a 28-year-old …
A Pennington County judge set bail Thursday at $100,000 cash only for a New Underwood man accused of first-degree manslaughter who was on prob…
