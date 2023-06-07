On Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem announced she will appoint Randy Frederick and Randy Rasmussen to serve on the South Dakota Board of Regents.

“The Board of Regents must revitalize the institutions under its control and to lead the nation by example. Together, we will work to provide an education that truly prepares our kids for the world they are entering without indoctrinating them with harmful, divisive ideologies,” said Governor Noem. “I look forward to working with these folks to set an example to the nation of what strong higher education can look like.”

Randy Frederick served for 12 years in the South Dakota State Legislature and was the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee for six years. He was also a member of Governor Rounds’ transition team and a Legislative Task Force Member.

“I would like to thank Governor Noem for the opportunity to serve the great people of our state,” said Randy Frederick. “Free speech has been under attack at too many universities across the nation. I am dedicated to preserving American values at South Dakota’s higher education institutions.”

Randy Rasmussen has been a resident of Vermilion, South Dakota for almost 50 years. He worked in a family business for most of those years, and has had the pleasure of interacting with employees, students, and family members of the University of South Dakota community. Rasmussen graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and from Grand Canyon University with a master’s degree in business administration. He is currently the payroll supervisor for HoChunk, Inc.

“I am grateful to Governor Noem for giving me the chance to serve higher education in South Dakota,” said Randy Rasmussen. “Higher education should teach students to think critically, independently, and form their own conclusions. Students need a curriculum that not only prepares them for a career, but gives them solid understanding of civic virtue that allows them to contribute to their community in a representative republic.”

Randy Frederick will replace Jim Thares. Randy Rasmussen will serve out the remainder of the term for the seat that John Bastian has been holding since his previous term expired.