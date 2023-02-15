The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs is accepting nominations for South Dakota’s “Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication” program.

Naming South Dakota bridges in memory of our fallen servicemen and women gives is an opportunity for remembrance, reflection and respect – honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. South Dakota has dedicated 29 bridges honoring 32 heroes since 2019.

In 2023, South Dakota will dedicate 12 more state bridges in honor of fallen heroes who died while serving in combat or who were classified as missing in action. More than 3,000 South Dakotans have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Nominations are due by April 1 to the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs with all supporting documentation attached. The online form is available on the Bridge Dedications page of the SDDVA website -- go to vetaffairs.sd.gov/resources/ and click the Bridge Dedications box. Nominators are encouraged to indicate their preferred state bridge site for their respective hero.

To learn more about the program and to view stories about bridge honorees, go to vetaffairs.sd.gov/resources/ and click the Bridge Dedications box. To view the list of South Dakota casualties by county, go to vetaffairs.sd.gov/resources/sdmemorials.aspx and click on SD War Casualties by County.