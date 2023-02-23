Nominations are open now for the Black Hills Spirit of Volunteerism Awards. The Spirit of Volunteerism Awards is a long-standing event that celebrates the contributions of volunteers in the community. The deadline to nominate a volunteer is March 9. Nominees can be youth, adults, groups or corporations or businesses.
Go to helplinecenter.org/sva-nominations/ for more information and to submit a nomination.
The Black Hills Spirit of Volunteerism Awards will be presented April 26 at the Downtown Holiday Inn in Rapid City. Doors open at 7:30 a.m., with a program from 8 to 9 a.m.