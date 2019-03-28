The Rapid City Sports OFFICIALS, a standing committee of Visit Rapid City, are seeking nominations for the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame.
The 47th annual Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Sports Recognition night is set for May 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the LaCroix Hall of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: coach, athlete, or contributor. In the first two categories the individual must have had a Rapid City address while active as coach or athlete or been born and raised in Rapid City. The committee usually waits until the individual has retired from coaching or playing to make the recommendation.
All nominations are placed on file and carried over from one year to the next. The contributor category is reserved for a Rapid City resident who has contributed time, talent, or finances to sports activities in Rapid City. Nomination forms are available from Duane Whalen, chairman of the OFFICIALS (call 343-6598). The submission deadline is April 1.