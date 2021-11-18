North Rapid City neighborhood to hold healing event this weekend

A Rapid City man’s dream of bringing communities together to help heal and support a neighborhood in north Rapid City is coming to fruition this weekend.

Delaney Apple hopes his plans provide an opportunity for all to provide input on solutions in light of recent homicides, violence and drug use.

The community that resides in three housing complexes along Knollwood Drive, Surfwood Drive and North Maple Street will host the event, which will begin Friday evening with a traditional Lakota night dance, or Hanwacipi, and social gathering.

The nonprofit I Legacy is sponsoring the event and has enlisted staff from local mental health service provider due to the expectation that the event will trigger trauma for some.

Apple said the city approved permits allowing the closure N. Maple Avenue between Knollwood Drive and Surfwood Drive for the weekend’s events, with parking available at North Junior High School.

All Rapid City residents are encouraged and welcome to attend, Delaney said.

“With the drug and deaths the community has a stigma attached to it now, like it's a bad area and that's not the case,” Delaney said. “There’s a lot of good people and families that live there. They need our support and need to know that the community is behind them.”

A Lakota organization will bring six horses in to the event and give a presentation on the importance of the horse to the Lakota and how horses can play a role in healing through therapy. Traditional singing and music will also take place throughout the night.

The focal point of his plans is a fire that will burn for four days starting on Friday.

Two tee pees will also be erected near the fire.

“Fire is important and has a cultural significance,” Delaney said, adding that the presence of a fire burning continuously for four days in the tee pee is meant to bring a sense of peace and reconnect the community residing in the neighborhood to a time with their past.

“They can sit in their apartments and see the teepee, smell the smoke, and it’ll remind them of a time when we lived in teepees. I'm hoping they are inspired by seeing the teepee in the city,” Delaney said.

Overall, Delaney hopes he can create an experience that fosters healing through unity and communication.

“I wanted to go in there and create a good vibe and atmosphere for community members to come out and voice their concern and voice their solutions. We're not here to save anybody, we're here to come together and talk about things as community members and not as service providers,” he said.

