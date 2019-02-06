Quilt drawing announced
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche is now holding a drawing for a handmade quilt, donated for fundraising purposes. The drawing will run through August. The winner will be selected on Labor Day, Sept. 2.
The quilt was made by Sherry Petera, who has made a number of notable quilts, including the one offered in a 2018 drawing at the Tri-State. Petera calls this quilt a "21" because there are 21 pieces of fabric in each quilt quarter. She did the original quilting and Luella Fournell did the machine quilting.
Tickets for the drawing are $5 each, with five tickets for $20. Tickets may be purchased at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, with cash or check. Tickets may also be purchased by mail or phone, by mailing your check to the Tri-State.
Proceeds for this raffle go the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center fund for the building of a new addition.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche. Winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the quilt raffle or other programs and events, call 605-723-1200.
Health Fair seeks vendors
A free community health fair is Saturday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belle Fourche Area Community Center, 1111 National St., in Belle Fourche.
Vendors are sought for the event, which will promote health and wellness in the community.
For more information, contact Tessa at 605-892-2467 or email programs.bfacc@midconetwork.com.