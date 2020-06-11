Northern Hills Briefs

Lead chamber names winners
Jerry Apa, Dave Scherer, the Golden Hills Lodge, Miner’s Tin Cup, the Handley Recreation Center, and Daniel Ward of Danny’s Plumbing Services are this year’s award honorees from the Lead Chamber of Commerce.
Former Lead mayor Apa received the Thomas J. Grier award for about 48 years of service to Lead as a business owner and public servant. The award is presented to an individual who has worked tirelessly in community service and volunteerism to improve Lead.
Scherer received the Phoebe Hearst award in recognition of his involvement with the Historic Homestake Opera House community theater, specifically with children’s plays.
The Golden Hills Lodge’s new owner, Raj Patel, received the Lead the Way award, which is given to a business that has made a significant in investment in Lead. Patel was recognized for the investment he is making in the hotel that has been a mainstay in Lead.
The owners of the Miner’s Tin Cup received the Miles Beyond Ordinary award, which recognizes a business that has shown grit, courage and innovation.
The Handley Recreation Center board members took over the Lead Live monthly summer festival, earning them the Business/Organization Member of the Year Award. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled Lead Live events through July, Handley Center volunteers will continue the event when it’s safe to resume. The Handley Recreation Center also provides the Lead community with other recreation opportunities.
Ward of Danny’s Plumbing Services was honored as the Chamber Champion of the Year.
Sturgis Farmers Market to open
The Sturgis Farmers Market will open for the season June 20, in its new location on the corner of Main Street and Junction Avenue. Hours will be 9 a.m. to noon. Vendors will set up their tents in the lot right outside the Prairie Emporium. The market will be open for business weekly on Saturdays.
Spearfish library reopens
Grace Balloch Memorial Library in Spearfish is open, with modifications, and patrons can sign up for the Summer Reading program.
The library has resumed its full hours of operation, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, with several modifications. For information on the modifications, contact the library at 642-1330.
