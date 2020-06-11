Northern Hills Briefs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lead chamber names winners

Jerry Apa, Dave Scherer, the Golden Hills Lodge, Miner’s Tin Cup, the Handley Recreation Center, and Daniel Ward of Danny’s Plumbing Services are this year’s award honorees from the Lead Chamber of Commerce.

Former Lead mayor Apa received the Thomas J. Grier award for about 48 years of service to Lead as a business owner and public servant. The award is presented to an individual who has worked tirelessly in community service and volunteerism to improve Lead.

Scherer received the Phoebe Hearst award in recognition of his involvement with the Historic Homestake Opera House community theater, specifically with children’s plays.

The Golden Hills Lodge’s new owner, Raj Patel, received the Lead the Way award, which is given to a business that has made a significant in investment in Lead. Patel was recognized for the investment he is making in the hotel that has been a mainstay in Lead.

The owners of the Miner’s Tin Cup received the Miles Beyond Ordinary award, which recognizes a business that has shown grit, courage and innovation.