Congratulations to the following track athletes for qualifying for the State Track and Field Meet in Omaha, this weekend. And to Chadron's Trevor Berry for qualifying for the State Golf Championships in Columbus, next week.
Best of luck to you all!
Chadron
Olivia Reed
Allie Ferguson
Jacey Garrett
Dawn Dunbar
True Thorne
Tatum Bailey
Hemingford
Josie Stewart
Casey Lashley
Crawford
Dalli Anders
Jillian Brennan
Jasmine Dyer
Dennis Vogl
Hay Springs
Brodey Planansky
Sioux County
Skylar Edmund
Kailey Klein
Karlee Juhnke
Grace Skavdahl
Morgan Edmund
Tommy Watson