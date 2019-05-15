Congratulations to the following track athletes for qualifying for the State Track and Field Meet in Omaha, this weekend. And to Chadron's Trevor Berry for qualifying for the State Golf Championships in Columbus, next week. 

Best of luck to you all!

Chadron

Olivia Reed

Allie Ferguson

Jacey Garrett

Dawn Dunbar

True Thorne

Tatum Bailey

Hemingford

Josie Stewart

Casey Lashley

Crawford

Dalli Anders

Jillian Brennan

Jasmine Dyer

Dennis Vogl

Hay Springs

Brodey Planansky

Sioux County

Skylar Edmund

Kailey Klein

Karlee Juhnke

Grace Skavdahl

Morgan Edmund

Tommy Watson

