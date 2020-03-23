Now is the time to truly "love thy neighbor"

"Love thy neighbor" is a phrase we are all very familiar with. It came to me as I was pondering how I can help in the "Coronavirus outbreak." I cannot save the world nor any part of it, but I can reach out one on one to a nearby neighbor to help.

What I suggest and ask for is a message to all of us through our media, that many will or are hurting economically because of the business slowdown and layoffs.

Here is what I suggest we do. Those of us who are blessed with resources we can share, can and should reach out to those near us who are less fortunate. Many hourly wage, working families have a parent home now doing child care and home schooling. Many families have or will lose most or all of their employment income.

Certainly, we cannot replace the family's lost income, but we could offer to help in small affordable ways. Ideas include offering to pay a month or two of utilities, water, electricity, natural gas, or phone. Another is to buy a food gift card and give it to the family of choice.

Maybe buy needed prescriptions. Pay mortgage interest?

This is not a loan, but a gift, that needs no payback. Maybe the recipient can follow the "pay it forward" concept of the old movie of the same name at a later and better time.