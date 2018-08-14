NEW IN THEATERS:
"The Meg": A deep-sea submersible has been attacked by a massive creature previously thought to be extinct and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) to save the crew from this unstoppable threat: a prehistoric 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. PG13: 113 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
SCHEDULED TO OPEN AUG. 17
"Mile 22": Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least-understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in. R: 93 minutes, AMC 10
"Sorry To Bother You": In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success, which propels him into a macabre universe. R: 111 minutes, Rushmore 7
NOW PLAYING:
Movie showings are current up to Aug. 9 and are subject to change. For an updated listing on later dates, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com.
Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (Hermosa): Opens at 6:30 p.m.; movies start at dark. Playing through Aug. 16: "Action Point" and "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" on the west screen, and "The Meg" and "Rampage" on the east screen.
Hot Springs Theatre: "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation," Aug. 17-19. "Ant Man and the Wasp," Aug. 24, 25, 26.
"Slender Man": Slender Man is a tall, thin, horrific figure with preternaturally long arms and a featureless face. He is thought to be responsible for the haunting, stalking, and disappearance of countless victims. PG13: 93 minutes, AMC 10
"Crazy Rich Asians": New Yorker Rachel Chu accompanies longtime boyfriend Nick Young to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick is not only the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families, but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. PG13: 121 minutes, AMC 10
"Dog Days": A group of interconnected people in Los Angeles are brought together by their lovable canine counterparts. The film is a hilarious and heartwarming ensemble comedy with an eclectic cast of characters, both human and canine. PG: 113 minutes, AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"BlacKkKlansman": Spike Lee brings forth the incredible true story of Ron Stallworth, the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. R: 135 minutes, AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Christopher Robin": An adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor), who is now focused on his new life, work and family, suddenly meets his old friend Winnie the Pooh (voiced by Jim Cummings), who revisits his unforgotten childhood past to help Pooh return to the Hundred Acre Wood and find their lost friends. Along the way, the "silly old bear" helps Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of life. PG: 104 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Darkest Minds": When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Sixteen-year-old Ruby, one of the most powerful young people anyone has encountered, escapes her camp and joins a group of runaway teens seeking safe haven. Soon this newfound family realizes that, in a world in which the adults in power have betrayed them, running is not enough and they must wage a resistance, using their collective power to regain control of their future. PG13: 103 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Spy Who Dumped Me": Audrey (Mila Kunis) and her friend Morgan (Kate McKinnon) are going about their humdrum lives when Audrey's unassuming ex-boyfriend Drew shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the two friends jump into action when two men are shot dead on their floor, grabbing a top-secret thumb drive and taking off on a hilarious undercover mission to save the world in this high-octane, continent-hopping spy caper. R: 117 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Death Of A Nation": PG13: 109 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Mission: Impossible — Fallout:" PG13: 147 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again": PG13: 110 minutes. Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation": PG: 97 minutes. AMC 10
"The Incredibles 2": PG: 126 minutes. AMC 10
"Deadpool 2": R: 119 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Teen Titans Go! To The Movies": PG: 84 minutes Elks Theatre
"Skyscraper": PG13: 102 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom": PG13: 128 minutes. Elks Theatre