CHICAGO -- Mick Stoltenberg fields questions from people in his life, and of course doesn’t want to let them down.
So the Nebraska senior defensive lineman asks his teammates: Who’s going to be our starting quarterback this season? What are you seeing this summer from that group?
Thing is, Stoltenberg doesn’t always partake in the 7-on-7 part of “involuntary” summer conditioning because defensive linemen often are doing their own thing.
But c’mon Mick, what are you hearing about the QBs?
“Not even our receivers can really give me a straight-up answer just because they say one day one guy is on and one day another guy is on,” he said Monday during Big Ten Media Days. “They’re all just trying to one-up each other. So it’s really hard to kind of get a gauge.”
Of course, redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and true freshman Adrian Martinez are the perceived favorites in the competition. Sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch also is a factor.
“I’m sure you’ve heard this a million times, but they’re all just so competitive,” Stoltenberg said. “They kind of feed off each other. None of them are hostile toward each other. It seems like they’re all working together. But you can tell they all have that edge, that competitiveness against each other. You know they want to win the job.”
Stoltenberg’s assessment intrigues because he understands the difficulty of playing at places like Wisconsin and Ohio State -- rugged duty for almost any rookie QB.
“If he’s the right guy for the job, you’ll know,” Stoltenberg said. “I think with Tristan and Adrian, they have a way about them that people listen to them. People don’t treat them like freshmen or young guys. I don’t know, it must be some quarterback trait you get, or you go to quarterback school and learn how to do it.
“I think whoever (coaches) choose to lead that huddle, I don’t think it’ll be, ‘Oh, he’s a freshman, here we go.’ I think it’s going to be, ‘Hey, this guy’s got the reins now, we’re ready to listen in and get going.”
Nebraska senior receiver Stanley Morgan, a genuine go-to player for 2018, sees a certain precociousness in the quarterback group.
“Those guys lead. Those guys like Adrian and Tristan and Bunch and Noah (Vedral), they lead themselves,” Morgan said. “Tristan’s been that way since he was a freshman. He’s in the film room before the janitors and leaves after the janitors. I can see that same thing in Adrian."
That could help greatly come Sept. 1 -- when Nebraska opens against Akron.
What a scene that will be on Stadium Drive. It'll be a lot to take in for a rookie.