Man arrested for stabbing at VFW
An Edgemont man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man Friday night in the basement of the Custer VFW.
Leslie Hanes, 61, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Custer County State's Attorney Tracy Kelley. The charges are in the alternate, meaning Hanes could only be convicted of one of them.
The victim reported being stabbed at 11:44 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Custer County Sheriff's Office. Hanes was located after fleeing the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Vandals strike cars in Rapid City
Rapid City police officers are looking for whomever broke 10 car windows parked along Elm Avenue early Sunday morning.
The vandalism was reported at 2:20 a.m. and officers found that at least 10 vehicles had damaged windshields or rear windows from the 2100 through 2700 block of the street, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. The damage appears to have been caused by a blunt object.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Anthony Picket Pin at 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.
Recent vandalism should be reported by calling the police department's non-emergency line at 394-4131 and previous vandalism by using the online crime reporting system at RapidCityPolice.org.
Sprinkler extinguishes apartment fire
A sprinkler system helped to extinguish a fire in a Rapid City apartment building.
When Rapid City firefighters responded to a report of a fire around 10 a.m. Sunday at 4226 Kateland St., they found light smoke and water flowing from an outside deck of the three-story apartment, according to a news release. A resident was cooking on a grill when a cooking fire broke out that was quickly controlled by the sprinkler head on the balcony. The building was not damaged.
This marks the sixth time since the beginning of the year that a sprinkler system has helped put out a fire in Rapid City, the news release says. Four of the incidents happened in apartment buildings, one was at a correctional facility and one was at a large commercial building. The most recent incident happened last Friday, when a sprinkler system helped put out a fire in a second-floor bedroom.