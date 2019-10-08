Anti-uranium summit begins
The Oglala Sioux Tribe and Magpie Buffalo Organizing will present the No Uranium in Treaty Territory Summit today and Wednesday at the Rapid City Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn.
The summit will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Presentations will be delivered on topics including the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, acid leach mining technology, legal strategies to uphold sovereignty, sacred sites, cultural appropriation, and impacts from uranium mining in the region. Presenters will include lawyers, policy experts, tribal historic preservation officers, tribal council representatives, treaty council representatives, elders, cultural knowledge bearers, and anti-mining environmental organizations.
No registration is required, and everyone with an interest in the topic is welcome. Meals will be provided.
Sioux Falls police shoot man
SIOUX FALLS | Sioux Falls' police chief says an officer-involved shooting began with a call involving an assault with a weapon.
Chief Matt Burns said at a briefing Monday two officers are on administrative leave as a result of the shooting Sunday night in which the suspect was wounded. No officers were injured.
Police were called to a residence about 9:30 p.m. and learned the armed suspect had left the home. Authorities say the man was found a short time later near his residence and ran from officers. Burns says the suspect showed a weapon during a foot chase and was shot. There's no word on his condition. The chief says a handgun was recovered at the scene.
SD native commands warship
SPEARFISH | A South Dakota native has taken command of the Navy's newest warship.
The USS Cincinnati combat ship was commissioned last week in Gulf Port, Mississippi. Jedediah Kloppel, a 1996 graduate of Spearfish High School, is the ship's new commander.
Kloppel says his highest goal when he joined the Navy was to become captain of a warship, so to reach that goal is amazing. He credits the sailors with whom he works. The crew includes about 70 sailors and officers.
Man shows gun over sticker
MOORHEAD, Minn. | A North Dakota man faces charges after police say he displayed a handgun after a dispute over political bumper stickers with another driver in Minnesota.
Moorhead, Minnesota, police say a woman reported she was driving Monday when the 27-year-old West Fargo man pulled up and began yelling about her sticker supporting Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.
Authorities say he pointed to his sticker supporting Republican President Donald Trump. After the man continued past, police say he held up a gun inside his car.
Police found the suspect, saw a box for a handgun inside his vehicle and found a loaded handgun in the center console.
The man was jailed on suspicion of terroristic threats and having a loaded handgun inside a vehicle without a permit. He's due in court Tuesday.
Cold, snow to make fall debut
CHEYENNE, Wyo. | The central Rocky Mountain region is about to get its first dose of wintry weather.
Forecasters predict warm and sunny weather for most areas Tuesday before things turn cold and wet.
The National Weather Service expects winter storm warnings for western Montana starting Tuesday night. Mountainous areas recently hit by snowfall measured in feet could get another foot or more by Thursday.
The weather service anticipates winter storm watches across southern Montana and northern Wyoming starting Wednesday.
Meteorologists say cold, snowy weather will move into the central Rockies and Front Range region overnight Wednesday, with temperatures falling into the teens. Many areas won't get above freezing Thursday.