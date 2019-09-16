Aberdeen area crash kills teen
ABERDEEN | One person has died and another has been injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Aberdeen.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old boy was killed when he pulled onto Highway 12 in front of a pickup truck in heavy fog, causing a collision.
The teen had to be extricated from his car and died later as a result of his injuries. The 58-year-old pickup driver suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
ND drillers set July record
BISMARCK, N.D. | North Dakota regulators say drillers set a record for oil production in July.
The Department of Mineral Resources says the state produced an average of 1.44 million barrels of oil daily in July. That was up from the previous record of 1.42 million barrels a day in set in June.
North Dakota also produced a record 2.94 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in July, up from 2.88 billion cubic feet in June.
Statewide, companies flared 23 percent of all gas produced in July, or nearly double the 12 percent target.
There were a record 15,943 wells producing in July. The July tallies are the latest figures available.
Wyoming agency: Schools better
CHEYENNE, Wyo. | The Wyoming Department of Education reports that more schools in the state are exceeding expectations under a new comprehensive accountability system.
The agency on Monday released school accountability results for the 2018-19 school year.
The results show that 56.1% of Wyoming traditional schools are meeting or exceeding expectations and 70.6% of Wyoming alternative schools are meeting or exceeding alternative school expectations.
For the first time, alternative schools also received a rating this year based on their performance on a different scoring model.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow says state and local support is proving effective in helping schools improve student outcomes.
UW opens engineering building
LARAMIE, Wyo. | The University of Wyoming's new $105 million engineering education building opened for classes this fall.
The Laramie Boomerang reports that last week hundreds of people attended the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of the Engineering Education and Research Building, which university and state officials see as helping make the college one of the nation's top engineering schools.
Former Gov. Dave Freudenthal, who sat on the task force that oversaw the new building's construction, spoke at the Friday groundbreaking and urged UW not to become complacent in its ambitions for the engineering school.
Engineering college dean Michael Pishko says UW now needs to invest in engineering professors, noting that the college could use about 20 new engineering faculty in the next few years.
Nebraska engineering gets $20M
LINCOLN, Neb. | A major building project at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Engineering is getting a $20 million boost from one of North America's largest construction and engineering companies.
University officials announced a donation Monday of $20 million from Pete Kiewit Sons', Inc. The contribution will help pay for a planned $85 million engineering facility in Lincoln, to be named Kiewit Hall.
The building will serve as the engineering college's academic hub. It also will house Lincoln-based construction management programs.
Bruce Grewcock, the company's chairman and chief executive officer, says the goal is to help turn the university's engineering program into one of the best in the country.
Nebraska ATV flips, kills one
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. | Authorities say a 78-year-old man died after his all-terrain vehicle flipped over and pinned him beneath it in the Nebraska Panhandle.
The accident occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday on a county road about 4 miles northeast of Scottsbluff. The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office says Jackie "Jack" Prickett left his home and drove west for a time. After he reversed course to return home, his ATV ran north off the roadway and then ran back on and flipped.
A family friend discovered the accident and Prickett underneath the ATV.
Lincoln considers scooter rentals
LINCOLN, Neb. | The Lincoln City Council is scheduled to consider an ordinance Monday to establish a pilot program on rentals of battery-powered scooters.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the proposed ordinance requires scooter users to be at least 16, and the scooters couldn't be driven on sidewalks or multiuse trails. Speeds would be capped at 15 mph.
City-County Planning Director David Cary says a pilot program would give the city the ability to control the use of these scooters, prevent bad operators from setting up shop and fix problems that arise.
Cary says city leaders hope to establish the rules of operating before the scooters are available for rent. The pilot project would end Dec. 31, 2020.
Good Minnesota duck hunting
ST. PAUL, Minn. | Wildlife managers say duck hunting is expected to be good when Minnesota's regular waterfowl season opens Saturday morning.
Waterfowl specialist Steve Cordts of the Department of Natural Resources says biologists continue to see favorable counts of breeding ducks in Minnesota and other parts of North America.
This past spring, biologists estimated the total breeding duck population in Minnesota at 14 percent above the long-term average and nearly identical to last year's estimate of 693,000 ducks. The estimated number of wetlands was 19 percent higher than last year and 23 percent above the long-term average, reflecting the wet year.