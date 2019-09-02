Rape victim sues county for $2M
A woman whose ex-boyfriend was convicted of kidnapping and raping her has filed a lawsuit seeking $2 million from Custer County.
In the lawsuit, the woman claims the sheriff’s office “could have prevented” those crimes from occurring if it had responded to her 911 call for help in September 2017.
"They created a dangerous situation and/or increased danger to her" and failed "to provide promised protection," the woman’s lawyer, Michael Shubeck, wrote in the lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Rapid City.
Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley, who also is being sued along with deputy Matthew Tramp, declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.
David Evans, the man convicted of rape, kidnapping and other crimes in the case, was sentenced earlier this year to life plus 92 years in the prison.
Man sentenced for killing infant
SIOUX FALLS | A South Dakota man convicted of killing his infant son has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.
Thirty-two-year-old Kenneth Chase, of McLaughlin, was charged with second-degree murder. Authorities say he inflicted traumatic head injuries to the victim that led to his death in April 2018.
U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann sentenced Chase to 210 months in federal prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. Chase was ordered to pay $100 to the federal crime victims fund.
Evacuations ordered in Jackson
CASPER, Wyo. | The Latest on Wyoming wildfires (all times local):
3:15 p.m.
Fire managers say residents of about 30 evacuated homes in Jackson won't be allowed to return before Tuesday as crews battle a wildfire on a hill overlooking the town.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that authorities took some residents to their homes Monday to retrieve pets and medications.
The fire has burned about 300 acres.
The fire started Sunday but the cause hasn't been released. It was burning on East Gros Ventre Butte on Jackson's northwest edge.
Authorities say 80 people were trying to cut and hold a containment line around the fire, assisted by helicopters and air tankers.
Wyoming nanny gets 18 months
JACKSON, Wyo. | A Wyoming nanny has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after being caught on video abusing a 15-month-old boy.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Sandy Olvera of Jackson pleaded no contest to three counts of unlawful contact. Teton County Circuit Court Judge James Radda sentenced Olvera Friday and ordered her to pay $19,000 in restitution.
The boy's family said in the months after hiring Olvera, their son went from happy and easygoing to scared and irritable. They ordered cameras that captured nine incidents of rough handling and abuse in a five-hour period and called police.
The boy's parents say he suffers from night terrors and is undergoing counseling.
Lincoln nightclub shooting hurts 2
LINCOLN, Neb. | Lincoln police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday outside the Royal Grove nightclub. Police responded to a call of shots fired on the club's parking lot and found evidence of a shooting but no victims.
But a short time later, a woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound that police say occurred outside the club. She was treated and released with minor injuries.
Meanwhile, a man showed up at an Omaha hospital with a minor gunshot wound also sustained outside the Lincoln nightclub.
No arrests have been made.