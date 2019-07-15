Suspects sought in armed robbery
Police are looking for three men who robbed a Rapid City convenience store at gunpoint early Sunday morning.
The robbery at the Loaf 'N Jug on 3106 West Main St. was reported around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. The clerk told police that three slim men wearing bandannas over their faces entered the store and one pointed a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspects should call Detective Trainer at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.
Man arrested for stabbing three
A man is facing three charges of aggravated assault after being accused of stabbing three people Friday afternoon in Rapid City.
Nathan Sharpfish was arrested while walking near Kansas City and Fourth streets after the stabbing spree at the Memorial Park band shell, according to a news release from the Rapid City police department.
The stabbings were reported around 6:25 p.m. and the three victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sharpfish was located based on witnesses descriptions. Once he was handcuffed, witnesses were brought to the area and identified him as the assailant.
Two dogs, snake die in house fire
Two dogs and a snake died of smoke inhalation from a Sunday evening house fire in Rapid Valley, according to firefighters.
The fire on the 1800 block of Meadow Lane was reported by a pizza delivery driver at 9:06 p.m., according to a news release from the Rapid Valley Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, they found the single-story home on fire and with "a moderate smoke condition."
Firefighters prevented it from spreading beyond the room of origin and no firefighters or residents were injured, but the animals died from the smoke, the press release said. The residents are being helped by the Red Cross after the home received light to moderate damage.
The South Dakota State Fire Marshall and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Zebra mussels in Lake Sharpe
PIERRE | South Dakota officials say zebra mussels continue to spread upstream in the Missouri River system.
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Lake Sharpe, a reservoir in central South Dakota.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers noted the invasive pest while doing maintenance at the Big Bend Dam near Fort Thompson. Sampling confirmed the presence of zebra mussels across the southern portions of Lake Sharpe.
Fisheries chief John Lott says the mussels so far have only been documented in the southern part of the lake. Additional surveys are planned to see how far the infestation has spread.
Reproducing populations of zebra mussels were discovered in Lewis and Clark Lake and the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam in 2015.
Man gets jail, fines in SD fatal
ABDERDEEN | A Missouri man who admitted he caused a car crash that killed a South Dakota woman will serve 120 days in county jail.
James C. Weatherman pickup truck crashed head-on with Danielle M. McCollam's car in July 2016 on Highway 83 just south of Mound City.
The collision killed the 26-year-old McCollam of Mobridge.
Weatherman's trial was set for February, but he pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter and received a 10-year suspended prison sentence.
Under the plea deal, he'll serve 120 days in county jail and five years of probation, his driver's license is revoked for three years, and he must pay $2,654 in fines and fees. He'll also write an apology letter, complete a safe-driving program and speak at schools three times a year.
Rescuer dies in climbing accident
BOZEMAN, Mont. | Authorities say a member of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team died after being caught in a rock fall while climbing a mountain.
Sheriff's officials say Travis Swanson died Sunday in the climbing accident on Mount Cowen in Park County.
Swanson was rock climbing with fellow search and rescue team members Jackson Negri and Will Hitchcock. Sheriff's officials said in a statement that the rock fall swept both Swanson and Hitchcock down the slope.
Negri contacted Park and Gallatin county authorities, who rescued Hitchcock and recovered Swanson's body in what officials described as a complex alpine rescue.
The statement says Hitchcock is in stable condition in a Billings hospital.
Officials say Swanson loved spending time with friends doing things that allowed him to excel at saving others.