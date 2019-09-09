Project closes more of Main St.
Traffic on Main Street will be reduced to one lane between 5th and 7th streets for the remainder of the month.
The two southernmost lanes of traffic on those blocks closed to through traffic Monday for the next phase of a street project that began in April. Work is expected to wrap up by Sept. 30 and will consist of the replacement of waterline valves and repair of street panels.
The first half of the project closed down Main Street from 7th Street to Mount Rushmore Road for April and much of May. Rapid City spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said Monday the project was split in half to prevent more sever traffic disruptions during the tourist season.
Tru-Form Construction, the city's repaving partner on the project, was awarded a $409,784 contract for the work.
Shoemaker said that the project will affect St. Joseph Street although work won't begin on that road until next year.
Wilson put on brief lockdown
Wilson Elementary was briefly placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after several teachers were alerted by the sound of fireworks that they mistook for gunshots.
Teachers heard what they thought was gunfire shortly before 3 p.m. as kindergarten students were being dismissed for the day, according to Rapid City Area Schools spokeswoman Katy Urban. They then directed their students back inside and alerted Wilson administrators.
Urban said that school Principal Bradley Chaney was outside at the time the lockdown was initiated and quickly determined the source of the noise to be fireworks that were being set off nearby. The lockdown lasted for about 5 minutes, she said.
The school was locked down using the the ALICE method, a common public school procedure used that stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.
"We’re really proud of our staff," Urban said Monday. "They recognized that something didn’t sound right and they responded immediately. That’s exactly what they’re trained to do."
Cyclist bound for Sturgis dies
GRASSY BUTTE, N.D. | The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist traveling with a group of riders was killed when he swerved to avoid a vehicle that had crossed over the center line on a highway in McKenzie County.
The patrol says the 55-year-old man from Saskatchewan, Canada, was traveling to Sturgis, South Dakota, when the crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Highway 85.
The man was thrown from his bike after he lost control while trying to avoid the vehicle. The victim died at the scene of the crash.
Borer moves east in Nebraska
ASHLAND, Neb. | Nebraska officials say an insect that's killed millions of ash trees in the U.S. has been found near Ashland.
The state Agriculture Department recently found the emerald ash borer in Saunders County. The pest had already been found in nearby Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties.
The insects have killed tens of millions of ash trees. They are native to Asia and were first reported in the U.S. in Michigan in 2002. The insects were first detected in Nebraska in Omaha and Greenwood in 2016.
Infected trees usually lose leaves at the top of the canopy and the die-off spreads downward. The trees usually die within four years.
Pheasants up 10% in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. | North Dakota's annual pheasant brood survey released Monday shows that total pheasants are up 10% from last year and broods have increased by 17%, which state Game and Fish Department officials call continued improvement after nearly bottoming out two years ago.
Wildlife officials say the numbers are particularly encouraging in the northwest, up 49% percent from 2018, and southeast, which saw a 32% increase. Upland game biologist RJ Gross says this was the first year "in a while" with good residual cover to start the year and good weather for nesting and brood-rearing.
Neighboring states South Dakota and Minnesota, also known for banner pheasant hunting, each saw 17% drops in total pheasants from last year. Bad weather contributed to the decline in those two states.
Bar gets overdue apology
LINCOLN, Neb. | An anonymous person has paid $500 to a Lincoln bar for breaking a sign at the bar 45 years ago.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters recently found five $100 bills and a handwritten letter inside an envelope with no return address and no name.
The brief letter reads: "45 years ago I broke the Zoo Bar sign. Here is my restitution."
Watters says the incident occurred before he owned the bar.
He says he first thought the letter was weird and amusing. But Watters says that, after reflection, he concludes the person is trying to do something with his or her life "and make things right."
2 hired for missing persons
HELENA, Mont. | Montana's Department of Justice has hired two people to oversee efforts to better report and track missing persons cases
Attorney General Tim Fox announced Monday that former Glacier County Deputy Sheriff Misty LaPlant is the agency's new missing person's specialist. She is a member of the Blackfeet Tribe and was a police officer on the reservation.
Tina Chamberlain of Helena is coordinator of the Looping In Native Communities, or LINC, grant program. She is a former grants coordinator with the Montana Bureau of Crime Control.
Lawmakers created both positions along with the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force, which is working to identify barriers to local, state, federal and tribal agencies working together on missing persons cases.
The task force will award grants to tribal colleges to better track missing Native Americans.