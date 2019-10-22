Tribes get $4.2M in federal funds
SIOUX FALLS | Six of South Dakota's Sioux tribes have received $4.2 million in funding from the federal government for public safety programs.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced the awards Friday in a series of press releases. The funding is part of $273.4 million the DOJ is awarding to tribal programs nationally.
South Dakota tribes receiving funds are: The Cheyenne River Tribe in Eagle Butte, which is getting $450,000; the Santee Tribe at Flandreau received $716,968; the Ogala Tribe at Pine Ridge got $738,871; the Rosebud Sioux Tribe received $1,508,794; the Yankton Tribe got $326,356; and the Standing Rock tribe received $500,000. That tribe is based in Fort Yates, North Dakota but includes land in South Dakota.
Minnesotan drowns while hunting
WEBSTER | A duck hunter from Minnesota has drowned in a South Dakota lake.
Day County Sheriff Ryan Rucktaeschel says three Minneapolis area men were duck hunting on Bitter Lake near Waubay late Saturday morning when their boat began taking on water.
Two Watertown men also on the lake heard cries for help. KWAT reports the men were able to rescue two of the hunters, who were taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia.
Conservation officers recovered the body of the 38-year-old man who drowned in 14 feet of water.
The sheriff says life jackets were on the boat. Authorities are investigating why the boat sank, but the sheriff says it may have been due to "overloading" of people and hunting gear.
The names of the hunters were not released.
Tribes add to Wyoming buffalo herd
CASPER, Wyo. | The Wind River Reservation in Wyoming is experiencing an increase in buffalo as two Native tribes attempt to re-establish a herd of the animals.
The Casper Star-Tribune reported Sunday that the Northern Arapaho Tribe brought its first 10 buffalo to the reservation last week.
Officials say the reintroduction of buffalo to Wind River follows an absence of more than 130 years.
Buffalo once numbered between 30 million and 60 million in North America but were nearly exterminated by overhunting and habitat loss.
The Northern Arapaho share the reservation with the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, which has increased its wild buffalo herd to 33 animals since reintroducing them in 2016.
Crystal C'Bearing of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office says the yearling buffalo came from the National Bison Range in Montana.
Wyoming economy may be slowing
CASPER, Wyo. | A new report indicates Wyoming's economic growth has started to show subtle signs of slowing.
The quarterly report published by the state's Economic Analysis Division shows coal and natural gas production in the state continues to falter even though statewide employment rates have remained strong.
State economist Jim Robinson tells the Casper Star-Tribune that economic growth has been limited to construction involving pipelines, wind power transmission lines and roads.
Robinson says oil production remains strong, increasing 17% as of July. But he says it has accounted for no additional job gains this year, compared to last.
In terms of overall mining activity, the industry reported the largest loss of jobs compared to other sectors.
This year, the state produced 9% less coal than it did by this time in 2018.
ND governor calls flood emergency
FARGO, N.D. | North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday declared a statewide flood emergency and said officials were looking at other measures to help residents affected by heavy rains and a blizzard that dumped record amounts of snow in some places, especially farmers.
Burgum's order cleared the way for the state to request federal funding and other help. The cities of Grand Forks, Jamestown, LaMoure and Valley City had already requested emergency aid, as had the counties of Barnes, Cavalier, Grand Forks, LaMoure, Stutsman, Traill, Walsh and Wells.
Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring toured the state Monday to talk with rural and urban residents about the potentially devastating effects of the unusually wet weather and to share information about the state's response. Burgum said that could include requests for a USDA secretarial disaster designation and a presidential disaster declaration.
Nebraska changes juvenile approach
LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraska is changing the way it handles juvenile offenders following an incident in which teenage girls damaged a state-run housing unit in Geneva.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Monday unveiled a new Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center System, with campuses in Kearney, Geneva and Lincoln.
Nebraska already has a boys' facility in Kearney and a girls' facility in Geneva. The new approach would turn Kearney's campus into an intake and classification facility, while Geneva's facility would be used for girls who are preparing to return to society.
The Lincoln facility would provide more intensive programming for male and female youths who aren't responding to treatment in Kearney.
State officials moved girls out of the Geneva facility in August after residents caused extensive damage.