Ellsworth airman found dead at home
An active-duty airman with Ellsworth Air Force Base was found dead Monday at their off-base home, according to a news release.
The name of the airman is being withheld until next of kin has been notified. The cause of death is being investigated.
"Team Ellsworth lost a member of the Raider family, and we are deeply saddened by this horrible event. We are focused on supporting the airman’s family and our fellow airmen who are mourning this loss,” Col. David Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander, was quoted as saying.
Apology issued over lost breakfast
HURON | A South Dakota superintendent is apologizing after learning a student at a middle school was denied breakfast as a form of discipline.
Huron Superintendent Terry Nebelsick says a complaint about the incident was made to the South Dakota Department of Education after the incident was shared on social media.
Nebelsick, posting on Facebook, says a staff member at Huron Middle School violated district policy last week by denying the child breakfast because the student was misbehaving.
Deputy Education Secretary Mary Stadick Smith said her department was in touch with school district officials and is satisfied they understood denying food was improper.
Law broken over ND logo contract
BISMARCK, N.D. | The North Dakota Department of Commerce violated the law on bidding uncompetitive contracts totaling more than $87,000 for the state's new "Be Legendary" logo, according to an audit released Monday .
North Dakota Auditor Joshua Gallion said the report has been given to Legislature's Audit and Fiscal Review Committee, which could forward it and any recommendations for sanctions to the attorney general's office.
The agency, in a response contained in the audit, maintained it did nothing wrong.
The new and simplistic logo sparked criticism earlier this year when the contract for it was awarded to a Minnesota company headed by Kara Ellefson, a marketing executive at Gov. Doug Burgum's Great Plains Software, which he later sold to Microsoft.
Slaying suspect arrested in Georgia
FORT DODGE, Iowa | Georgia authorities have found a man suspected in an Iowa slaying.
Fort Dodge police say in a news release that 19-year-old Damion Chavez was spotted by a sheriff's deputy in Lowndes County, Georgia, on Saturday in a vehicle on Interstate 75. The vehicle was pulled over and Chavez was arrested without incident. Two other people in the vehicle were released.
Arrangements are being made to have Chavez returned to Iowa. Iowa court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
Fort Dodge police say Chavez has been charged with robbery and first-degree murder in the slaying of 28-year-old Mohammed Yaqoub, who lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Officers sent to check reports of a shooting found Yaqoub. He'd been shot several times.
A 16-year-old boy also has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a robbery.