ND panel figuring rules
BISMARCK, N.D. | North Dakota's new Ethics Commission is working out how far its authority extends and determining the rules that will guide its actions and decision-making.
The panel oversees the conduct of legislators, state officials, political candidates and lobbyists. Chairman Ron Goodman says the commission will not investigate every ethics violation in the state.
Goodman told the board Sept. 13 that he has been questioned about whether the commission can investigate lawmakers' use of social media and even oil spills.
That's unlikely, but one of the board's first tasks is to write guidelines to govern how it acts. Assistant Attorney General Allyson Hicks says the board has "broad constitutional authority" over its rule-making.
ND electric charging lacking
BISMARCK, N.D. | Electric vehicle advocates say the lack of charging infrastructure causes North Dakota to miss out on potential tourism and economic development dollars.
Electric vehicle owners struggle to plan trips through North Dakota due to "range anxiety," a term that describes a driver's concern that his or her car will run out of power before it reaches its destination.
North Dakota has at least two dozen chargers but they all are the slower kind that require hours for a full charge.
The state Transportation Department says there are 187 electric vehicles are registered in North Dakota. That's up from 141 last year.
FBI cuts trafficking work
BILLINGS, Mont. | Officials say the reassignment of an FBI agent will cut in half the time the agency spends on Montana human trafficking cases.
The Billings Gazette reports the special agent who previously worked full-time on human trafficking will now commit half his time to other cases.
Penny Ronning of the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force says FBI Special Agent Brandon Walter will also work on cases in the state's Indian Country areas.
Officials say Walter has focused on human trafficking since 2016.
Ronning says the change is "a blow" to Montana anti-trafficking efforts.
An FBI spokeswoman says it is not uncommon for agents to focus on different areas during their careers.
Officials say two state Division of Criminal Investigation agents will be dedicated to full-time human trafficking enforcement.
Slide crushes Billings home
BILLINGS, Mont. | Officials say it may take days to clear a rockslide in Billings that damaged a home and temporarily trapped a state lawmaker who lives there.
The Billings Gazette reports the house at the base of the Rimrocks was crushed early Saturday and that a neighbor helped free Republican Rep. Bill Mercer, an attorney who was trapped inside.
The slide left a trail of large boulders that are blocking the residential street. Billings public works director Dave Mumford says the cleanup will begin after a geotechnical expert assesses the stability of the slide area.
Mumford says it may take a few days to clear the street. He says people should avoid the area because the slope and the house both appear unstable.
Park to stop selling pipes
PIPESTONE, Minn. | The Pipestone National Monument in southwestern Minnesota says it will stop selling pipes following decades of tribal complaints that the sales desecrate sacred grounds.
Minnesota Public Radio News reports that Faith Spotted Eagle of the Yankton Sioux Tribe calls the pipestone from which the pipes are carved "the blood of our people."
Superintendent Lauren Blacik says the monument's leadership has come to understand that carrying a pipe is a deeply personal, cultural and spiritual responsibility.
Native American craftspeople will continue to demonstrate pipestone carving and share their cultural history with visitors to the national monument. And the Pipestone Indian Shrine Association, which operates the park's store, says it will open a location downtown where pipes carved from pipestone may be sold.
Spotted Eagle says the decision answers decades of prayer.