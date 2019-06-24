United Way offers grants to nonprofits
Nonprofit organizations can apply for a portion of $41,516 in grant money received by Pennington County from the federal government under Phase 36 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, according to the United Way of the Black Hills.
Congress has appropriated $120 million to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs.
Pennington County nonprofit organizations must complete an application form available from United Way of the Black Hills, 621 Sixth St., Suite 100, Rapid City SD 57701. The application deadline is July 10.
Past recipients of the funding include Church Response, MEALS Program, Rapid City Club for Boys, Feeding South Dakota, WAVI, Black Hills Works, Volunteers of America, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, and Youth and Family Services.
Conservative author coming to city
South Dakota Citizens for Liberty are hosting a free event on Friday in Rapid City.
Conservative author Alex Newman will speak in the Washington room of the Ramkota, Best Western Hotel at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public although attendees will be given a chance to help cover costs with a donation to the group.
Newman is including Rapid City in his 27-state summer tour called "Rescuing Our Children." In his address, Newman will address what he calls "the insanity that has taken over the public school system" in America. Newman will point out issues he finds problematic and discuss what can be done to resolve them.
Newman also runs a media consulting firm called Liberty Sentinel Media. His work has been featured on the Drudge Report and the Breitbart and FOX News networks among others.
For more information about the event, go to sdcitizensforliberty.com.
Man on trial for friend's death
SIOUX FALLS | A 19-year-old Sioux Falls man prosecutors say was high on meth when he fatally shot his friend in the back with a shotgun is set to go on trial.
The Argus Leader reports Stasek Alexandr Stefanyuk faces a charge of first-degree manslaughter for the September 2018 death of 21-year-old Darias Jae Tiger.
Jury selection is expected to start Tuesday.
Authorities say Stefanyuk was showing off a shotgun when he shot Tiger. Police called Stefanyuk's actions reckless. Stefanyuk's attorney, Mark Kadi, says the shooting was an accident and that his client tried to help his friend after it happened. He says Stefanyuk also admitted to police he had been using drugs at the time.
Montana governor chided for flag
HELENA, Mont. | Montana's Republican legislative leaders are criticizing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock for flying the gay pride rainbow flag instead of the state flag over the weekend.
House Speaker Greg Hertz and Senate President Scott Sales accused Bullock Monday of disrespecting the state flag that flies over the Capitol in Helena in an attempt to stand out in his long-shot presidential campaign.
Bullock requested the flag to fly on behalf of the LGBTQ community and Saturday's Big Sky Pride parade in Helena.
Bullock spokeswoman Marissa Perry says the rainbow flag was raised in celebration and in recognition of the gay community's contributions, and not as a political statement.
She notes the Montana state flag also is replaced by the Irish flag each year on St. Patrick's Day.
Man slashes neck during Nebraska trial
WILBER | A man accused in the 2017 slaying of a Nebraska woman slashed his neck and fell from a wheelchair during his murder trial.
Fifty-two-year-old Aubrey Trail yelled "Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all" Monday before swiping something across his neck in the courtroom in Wilber, 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Lincoln. Deputies rushed to help as Trail lay bleeding on the floor.
It is unclear how badly Trail is injured, but the judge ordered the jury to return Tuesday morning. Authorities say he's had a stroke and two heart attacks since his arrest.
Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson said Trail will be handcuffed for the remainder of the trial.
Trail and 25-year-old Bailey Boswell are charged with first-degree murder in the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.
Prosecutors say the pair planned Loofe's abduction and killing . Trail's attorney says her death was an accident during a consensual sex fantasy.
Car may have hit Wyoming grizzly
JACKSON, Wyo. | Wildlife biologists suspect a vehicle struck a well-known grizzly bear in Wyoming.
Grizzly No. 863 got its name from biologists who have fitted her with a tracking collar and are following her movements. This year, she and a cub have been spotted often near Togwotee Pass east of Grand Teton National Park.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials recently heard that a vehicle had struck the adult grizzly. They tracked her to a spot three miles away.
Wildlife managers say the bear's tracking collar was not giving off a mortality signal, leading them to think she's still alive.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports a cub thought to be hers has been spotted near the road. Wildlife managers say they're following the movements of both bears.